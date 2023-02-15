Who Is Billy Joel's Wife? All About Alexis Roderick

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick tied the knot in a surprise Fourth of July ceremony in 2015

By
Published on February 15, 2023 01:13 PM
Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Billy Joel is focusing on his wife and kids.

Despite being one of the most successful musicians of all time, Joel has stepped away from music and is enjoying family time with his wife, Alexis Roderick, and three daughters.

The "Piano Man" singer met Roderick, who is his fourth wife, at a restaurant in 2009 and the pair married in 2015. They went on to welcome daughters Della Rose and Remy Anne. Roderick is also a stepmom to Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray, whom he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

In addition to not releasing new songs (he hasn't done so since the late '90s), Joel has also stopped touring and only does one monthly show at Madison Square Garden. In a July 2019 cover story for Billboard, Joel said his relationship with Roderick was a big part of this decision.

"It's not good for a relationship to be gone for that long," he said. "So I became a homey." If he had to put a label on it, he'd call it "semiretirement."

While the couple have been together for over a decade, they prefer to keep their relationship private. Even their 2015 summer wedding was a surprise to family and friends.

So who is Billy Joel's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Alexis Roderick.

She met Joel in 2009

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose backstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/Getty

In his New Yorker profile, Joel recalled the night he first met Roderick or "A-Rod," as he affectionately calls her. He and Roderick were each with a group of friends at a restaurant in Huntington, New York. Not being able to take his eyes off her, Joel went over and introduced himself. He left Roderick's table with her number. At the end of his meal, Joel called Roderick while he was still sitting across the room from her and asked if she could drive him home.

She wasn't interested in Joel at first

Despite his confidence in the restaurant, Roderick wasn't immediately smitten. She drove Joel back to his home on Centre Island, a peninsula on Long Island's North Shore, and when he offered to play her something on the piano, she turned him down — but that didn't stop Joel. "It was like he couldn't not be 'Billy Joel' at that moment," Roderick told the New Yorker.

Joel played a piece by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff on his grand piano, a move he picked up from the 1955 romantic comedy The Seven Year Itch. His ploy seemed to have worked because they soon started dating and not too long after, Roderick moved into Joel's Centre Island home.

She used to work on Wall Street

Roderick is a former executive at Morgan Stanley. However, she left the industry shortly before marrying Joel in 2015.

She married Joel in 2015 in a surprise wedding

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick tied the knot at a surprise wedding on Saturday, July 4, 2015 at their estate in Long Island. The couple surprised guests at their annual July 4th party by exchanging vows in front of their family and close friends
Myrna Suarez/WireImage

After six years of dating, Joel and Roderick tied the knot in a surprise wedding at Joel's Oyster Bay estate on Long Island on July 4, 2015. Family and friends gathered at the estate for the couple's annual Fourth of July party but instead were treated to a surprise ceremony. Joel's daughter Alexa gave the wedding speech and his longtime friend, former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, acted as the officiant.

Roderick — who was pregnant with their first child at the time — wore a strapless ivory beaded gown. The couple curated a decadent menu for their big day and the night was capped off with sky lanterns and fireworks.

She is a mother

Alexis Roderick Joel and Billy Joel attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Arrivals at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Roderick and Joel are parents to two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne. Della was born on Aug. 12, 2015, a month after her parents' surprise wedding. On Oct. 22, 2017, she became a big sister when the couple welcomed their second daughter, Remy.

While they prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Joel has shared a few sweet photos of them on social media over the years. The "Vienna" singer has also brought his two oldest daughters, Alexa and Della, on stage at Madison Square Garden on various occasions.

She is an equestrian

Roderick is an accomplished equestrian. She used to compete competitively and is an active member of the United States Equestrian Federation.

In 2018, Joel gifted her with a five-acre horse ranch in Wellington, Florida, a prominent equestrian community, per the Daily Mail. The estate features a 12-stall barn with groom quarters, a tack room, five paddocks and a regulation-size dressage ring with mirrors.

Now, Roderick rides recreationally and it looks like her daughters are beginning to follow in their mom's footsteps. In birthday tributes for Della and Remy on Instagram, Joel included photos of the girls in their professional riding attire and at the competition track.

Joel named his boat after her

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel attend "a Bronx Tale" Broadway Opening Night at The Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016 in New York City
Roy Rochlin/Getty

In his spare time, Joel likes to design and collect recreational lobster boats. Among his most prized boats are the Vendetta, a 57-foot powerboat, and a dwarf lobster boat that he named Oyster Babe, after Roderick, as he told the New Yorker.

She is on good terms with Joel's ex-wives

Joel's second wife, Brinkley, offered her best wishes to the couple following their surprise wedding. "Congratulations to the glowing bride and groom. And to my daughter, Alexa, who has a wonderful friend in Alexis! Wishing the growing family every happiness!" the model wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the bride and groom.

Cookbook author Katie Lee, Joel's third wife, also had nice things to say about the couple and their growing family. "I'm really happy for them. He's a great guy, he deserves all the happiness in the world, and he's a terrific father, so I'm really, really happy," she told Extra in 2015.

She has Irish roots

Alexis Roderick (L) and Billy Joel attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Joel was scheduled to play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in June 2018. In a joint interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the couple said they were excited to explore and show then-2-year-old Della the land of her ancestors. "I have Irish in me,'' Roderick told the outlet. "It is my grandmother's father who is Irish. My mom's maiden name is Bridges."

Related Articles
Lauren Jauregui Calls Dancer and 'SYTYCD' Alum Sasha Mallory 'My Valentine' in Sweet Instagram Post
Lauren Jauregui Calls Dancer and 'SYTYCD' Alum Sasha Mallory 'My Valentine' in Sweet IG Post
ariana grande
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez for Valentine's Day: 'I Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Denies Giving Elvis Items to Bam Margera, Says Photos Are 'Accompanied by False Information'
ED JURDI AND GORDY QUIST
The Band of Heathens Pay Tribute to the Ultimate Power of Love in New Song 'All That Remains'
Spike Lee on Beyoncé Album of the Year Snub
Spike Lee Says Beyoncé Losing Album of the Year Grammy Award Is 'Straight-Up Shenanigans'
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Jenny McCarthy Decorates Home as Valentine's Day Surprise for Donnie Wahlberg: 'She Got Me!'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Is the World's Highest-Paid Female Entertainer with $92 Million Earned in 2022
Destiny's Child Performed at Walmart and Lizzo was at the Show
Lizzo Finally Got to Tell All of Destiny's Child She Saw Them Perform at a Local Walmart
Lana Del Rey arrives at the Womens's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball honoring Jamie Lee Curtis
Lana Del Rey Says Her New Album Cover Was Originally a Nude Photo: 'I Got Nervous'
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez Brushes Off TikTok Claiming Hailey Bieber Shaded Her: 'Don't Let These Things Get Me Down'
Lorde attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Lorde Says She's Trying to 'Move as Quickly' as She Can on Fourth Album: 'Super Exciting'
Brooke Candy Premieres 'Juicy Fruit'
Brooke Candy on Her 10-Year Career and Hoping to Make Fans 'Smile' with Cheeky 'Juicy Fruit' Video
MARIO https://www.dropbox.com/s/p6t9mkiaa678hg8/IMG_7873.png?dl=0 PC: Virisa Yong
Mario Talks Friendship with Ty Dolla $ign and 'On and Off' Relationships to Mark New Single Release
Newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who met while Elvis was in the Army, prepare to board their private jet following their wedding at the Aladdin Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Elvis Presley's Private Jet Sells at Auction After Being Parked in the Desert for Nearly 40 Years