Who Is Steven Tyler's Girlfriend? All About Aimee Preston

Steven Tyler is "crazy" for his angel, Aimee Preston.

The pair have known each other for over a decade, with Preston starting off as Tyler's personal assistant in 2012. They've shared photos of each other over the years to social media, both before and after they started dating, but weren't officially linked until they stepped out hand in hand at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party in 2016.

The two — who have a 39-year age gap — haven't spoken about each other publicly but aren't afraid to show some "sweet emotion" on red carpets or loving messages about one another on social media. Though Preston hasn't posted to Instagram since 2022, she previously shared a number of photos of her beau on social media, like a trio of pics of herself and Tyler covered in mud to mark the Aerosmith frontman's 71st birthday.

"Thankfully we were a complete f—king mess going into this...makes the whole 'birthday under quarantine' thing just part of the plan 🖤 @iamstevent #happybirthdaytohim #tbt 📸: @katbenzova_rockphoto," she captioned the snaps in March 2020, which appear to be from their trip a couple of years earlier to the Dead Sea.

Tyler has also given his ladylove social media shout-outs, especially when Valentine's Day or her birthday roll around. He often refers to a specific Aerosmith song, "Deuces Are Wild," when captioning their photos together, which features lyrics like "'cause you and me is two of a kind."

Here's everything to know about Steven Tyler's girlfriend, Aimee Preston.

She grew up in Colorado

Aimee Preston Instagram

Preston was born on July 18, 1987. She graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy with an Associate of Arts in musical theater in 2007 and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Preston is originally from Denver, Colorado, according to Entertainment Tonight. She has happily shown off her hometown pride in the past, rocking bright orange Broncos winter caps and captioning a 2015 pic with Broncos cheerleaders, "A girl can dream right? I did always want to be a Broncos cheerleader."

She has an older sister, Renee La Fleur, and a brother A.J. Calvin, as well as younger twin siblings, Katie and Luke Schachter.

She was Tyler's personal assistant

Aimee Preston Instagram

Before their relationship took a romantic turn, Preston was Tyler's personal assistant. Her LinkedIn page states she began working for Tyler in October 2012, and she shared her first Instagram photo with Tyler in 2013. Previously, she was a personal assistant for Donald Trump's ex-wife, Maria Maples, Christina Aguilera and the Beckham family, according to ET.

They made their official debut as a couple in February 2016 at an Academy Awards viewing party for Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

Ever since, they've shared many PDA-filled pics to social media, often captioned with heartfelt or cheeky messages, like a loved-up June 2019 snap Preston dubbed, "how helter skelter of us."

The "Livin' on the Edge" singer has also shared the love on Instagram. To celebrate February 2019, Tyler posted a selfie of himself and Preston rocking pink-shaped heart glasses.

"NO MATTER THE WEATHER...YOU AND ME TOGETHER...TO MY LADY LOVE...HAPPIEST OF VALENTINE'S...AND TO ALL OF YOU...KISSES ALL OVER 💕⚡️💕🤘🏼💕 @theaimeeann," he captioned the cute pic.

She is close with Tyler's children

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Tyler has four children from previous relationships, daughters Liv Tyler, Mia Tyler and Chelsea Tyler and son Taj Tyler.

In January 2020, Preston was amongst the tight-knit crew that helped Chelsea celebrate her baby shower, which included Liv, Mia and Mia's toddler son, Axton Joseph. Chelsea, who has been married to her Kaneholler bandmate Jon Foster since 2015, welcomed son Vincent Frank Foster on Feb. 21, 2020.

Preston has shared snaps of her hangs with Tyler's kids — who he refers to as his "wolf pack" — including a family dinner with the "Jaded" singer and Mia in September 2018 and celebrating Chelsea's 30th birthday in March 2019.

Tyler has bonded with his girlfriend's family as well. Preston posted a selfie of herself and Tyler hanging out with her twin siblings in February 2018.

While Preston doesn't have any children, she is a proud aunt and animal mom, often posting about her cats and dog.

She is a red-carpet regular

Rich Fury/Getty

Preston often accompanies her beau to red-carpet events, where they aren't shy about PDA.

The duo was all smiles for photographers at the premiere of Liv Tyler's 2019 film Ad Astra, sharing a kiss as they made their way down the carpet. Preston shared photos from the evening to Instagram, which she captioned, "🖤 for lots and lots of reasons."

They also shared a smooch at Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party in January 2020, which benefitted his non-profit, Janie's Fund, and wore matching rock 'n' roll sparkles to the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. She was also right by her boyfriend's side for his Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala & Grammy Viewing Party in Los Angeles in 2018.

In addition to their red carpet and social media makeout sessions, the two have been spotted packing on the PDA during everyday errands, like while shopping at the Erewhon organic food store in Los Angeles in December 2017.

She is very supportive of Tyler's non-profit work

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Back in 2015, Tyler founded Janie's Fund, a non-profit that is partnered with Youth Villages to help girls who have suffered trauma from abuse and neglect. Two years later, he opened Janie's House, a home for abused women located outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

"This has been something I thought about since I wrote 'Janie's Got a Gun'—and didn't know why," Tyler said in a video after opening Janie's House in 2017. "I didn't know who Janie was or why she had a gun, and the voice inside my head said, 'Keep going with this and fill in the blanks.' "

Preston has worked with Tyler since he founded Janie's Fund, helping the "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" singer with events and helping at the foundations' Grammy parties, often talking about their fundraising evenings and the organization to social media.

In March 2019, she posted a black-and-white photo of her and Tyler en route to the inaugural Grammy fête, which showed the two in a car "working till the very last second." Preston's hair was half-done because she hadn't "had a second to look up or finish getting ready before leaving the house."

"There would be no meaning to my life if the finished product was ever about myself," she captioned the Instagram photo in part. "It's about the money we raised for @janiesfund....it's the @aerosmith show you are about to be mind blown by in Vegas! It's all well worth it...And I'm so happy I learned that from the guy sitting next to me."

She's just as supportive when it comes to less serious matters. Tyler has shared videos of the pair rocking out in the car before Aerosmith shows and Preston has worn his face on her thumb —literally. She got a manicure featuring her man back in September 2019, sharing a photo of the teensy art to Instagram along with the caption, 🖤! #mood."

And most importantly, she knows "pink…is his favorite color."

She has hung out with a lot of famous people, including Barack Obama and Lady Gaga

Aimee Preston Instagram

Before Preston and Tyler started dating, the two were photographed with celebs like John Mayer and Lady Gaga. She's also shared her own solo snaps with rapper Macklemore and president Barack Obama.

In the years since — and especially with her job as Tyler's executive assistant — she's met even more famous faces. In April 2022, they were photographed with Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party (they posed with the Rosses at the 2019 party as well), and in April 2019 she posted a snap of herself and Tyler with the Backstreet Boys. She's even brought her younger siblings to meet Taylor Swift during the pop star's 1989 World Tour.

She's traveled around the world

Preston has been to some amazing places around the globe. She and Tyler visited South America in 2016, and the next year, she shared photos to Instagram from her trips to Berlin, Germany and Israel.

Back in 2014, also went to Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Lithuania, Istanbul, Turkey and Zimbabwe.

She has tattoos

Aimee Preston Instagram

Though she doesn't regularly show them off on social media, Preston is inked.

In a black-and-white photo of her and Tyler in a loved-up moment in June 2019, a tattoo of a flying eagle could be spotted near her left ribs. A flower wrist tat could also be spotted in a topless mirror selfie she posted that same month.

Back in October 2014, she showed off the ink she got in honor of her sister, Renee, which has an angel wing floating above the letter "r."