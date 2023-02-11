Whitney Houston's New Gospel Album 'I Go to the Rock' will Feature 6 Previously Unreleased Songs

The LP is slated to drop later in 2023, in tandem with a documentary about her connection to the genre

By
Published on February 11, 2023 02:32 PM
Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001
Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

A new Whitney Houston album, which will include six previously unreleased songs, has been announced.

A documentary TV special chronicling the late singer's history with gospel music, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, will feature new material dating back to 1981 alongside a corresponding album, according to Good Morning America. The special will premiere March 24 on UPtv and Aspire TV.

The album's first single, "Testimony," arrived on Friday. Other selections from the project were originally featured on previously released soundtracks for The Preacher's Wife, Sparkle and The Bodyguard.

Among the never-before-released songs featured on the posthumous set are a version of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" from VH1 Honors — which was performed in 1995 alongside CeCe Winans, who will host the documentary.

Others include "I Found a Wonderful Way," "He Can Use Me," "He/I Believe," and "This Day," the last of which she also performed at VH1 Honors in 1995.

Documentary highlights of Houston's gospel background include her first show in front of a live audience, performances at the American Music Awards, and additional moments from the NAACP Image Awards and Ebony's 50th anniversary special, GMA reports.

Pat Houston, executor of the singer's estate, has called the new project "a testament of Whitney's heart."

"Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel," Pat said, per GMA. "I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music."

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991
Michael Zagaris/Getty

The new project arrives shortly after Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody — the biopic starring Naomi Ackie as the music legend — arrives on Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 28.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE this week includes Ackie detailing how she mastered the movements and mannerisms of the late singer for the movie, which is now available on digital.

"There were many different elements: How do I prepare myself vocally, singing-wise? The accent work took about six months to get really comfortable with it," the British actress, 31, explains. "And how do I prepare myself physically? In terms of movement, I worked with my amazing friend and my movement coach, Polly Bennett, and we kind of split it all up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ackie previously told PEOPLE that she hopes the film, directed by Kasi Lemmons and featuring Houston's songs and vocals, would have received approval from Houston, who died in February 2012 at age 48.

"I would hope she would be like, 'Okay, Nai, you did a thing!' " Ackie said, with a laugh. "Also, she might have loads of notes and I'd just be like, 'Great — let's do another one. Direct me and we can do it again.' "

Related Articles
DJ D-Nice
Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BRIT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Annual Award Show
Rihanna
Rihanna's 14 Biggest Songs, Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (
Ja Rule Tells Critics to 'Check My Résumé' After Being Left Off '50 Greatest Rappers' List
Cardi B, Penn Badgley
Cardi B Changes Twitter Photo to 'You' 's Penn Badgley After Her Song Appears in Season 4
Gwen Stefani arrives at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala; Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Gwen Stefani Responds to Kylie Jenner's Sweet Throwback Clip of Them Singing: 'Ur So Cute'
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Testifies, Says He Had Doubts About Confronting Rapper
new artitsts Thunderstorm https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203941383049486
'The Voice' Favorite Thunderstorm Artis Reflects on Meeting His Soulmate on New Single 'Surprise'
Burt Bacharach
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele and the Rock Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Meeting Adele for First Time at Grammys: 'A Legit and Warm Surprise!'
SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
SZA Explains How 'Vibing Aimlessly' After Dropping Out of College 'Lit a Fire' That Led to Music Career
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos
Fletcher Having a moment rollout
Fletcher Talks 'Beautiful' Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini, Harnessing Heartbreak on Debut Album
Honoree Barbra Streisand attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Barbra Streisand's Memoir 'My Name Is Barbra' to Be Published in November
John Legend Rollout
John Legend Reveals the Most 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine' on New Album
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
JAY-Z Thought Beyoncé Deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys: 'We Just Want Them to Get It Right'