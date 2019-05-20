Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Planned in Addition to New Album by the Late Singer

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The estate for Whitney Houston has revealed plans to release an album of unreleased material by the late singer, as well a proposed tour featuring her image brought to life in hologram.

Pat Houston — the chart-busting diva’s sister-in-law and estate executor — told the New York Times on Monday that a musical featuring Whitney’s music has also been proposed.

Pat admitted that she’d previously turned down all such offers since Whitney’s death in 2012 at the age of 48. “Everything is about timing for me,” Pat told the outlet. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

Last week, Pat inked a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, which will acquire 50 percent of the estate’s assets — reportedly valued at $14 million — including royalties from Whitney’s music and film appearances, merchandising, and the right to utilize her name and likeness.

Primary Wave’s founder, Larry Mestel, is reportedly in talks with Broadway producers about a musical and a “Vegas-style spectacle,” plus the new album — which is slated to be comprised of unused tracks from her 1985 debut. At present, the tracks are currently owned by Sony.

“Whitney was America’s sweetheart,” Mestel said in an interview with the Times. “And the idea now is to remind people that that is what her legacy is.”

The estate is currently focused on the proposed hologram tour, which is already in development. It will be the latest of numerous superstar holograms tours, including the trek joining Buddy Holly with Roy Orbison, which was announced in March

“The hologram has taken precedence over everything,” Pat says. “Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”