Birds Literally Flocked to Her Voice
David Corio/Redferns
She Didn't Practice, Not Even for the '91 Super Bowl National Anthem
George Rose/Getty
She Was a Cat Person
Jack Mitchell/Getty
She Produced The Princess Diaries
Alamy
She Loved to Vacuum
Ben Glass/Warner Bros/Regency/Canal +/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
She Once Fell Hard For Eddie Murphy
Paramount/REX/Shutterstock
She Knew How to Spot a Hit Record
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
While Recording The Bodyguard Soundtrack She Was "Laser-Focused"
Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection
She Was Extremely Funny and Had a Dark Sense of Humor
Jack Vartoogian/Getty
She Was Much Simpler Than Her Diva Persona
Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 10 Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection
While Recording The Bodyguard Soundtrack She Was "Laser-Focused"
Advertisement
Advertisement