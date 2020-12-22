First Look at New Lifetime Doc About Late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown — See the Trailer

"The fact that [Bobbi] was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn't make any sense," Sarah Beckmann says in the exclusive first look at the film, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All

Lifetime has released the first official trailer for an upcoming documentary that follows the lives of the late Queen of Pop and her daughter.

On Tuesday, the network released the first trailer for Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All, which premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek.

The all-new documentary spans two hours and will present an in-depth look inside some of the struggles that were faced by the mother and daughter — chillingly notable, Houston and Brown shared many parallel life experiences.

Image zoom Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

"Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I've ever spoken about Whitney," her friend Perri Reid says in the trailer. "We built this perspective of what this pop princess [is]," Randy Jackson says.

Whitney Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48. She died at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Gala.

Three years later, on Jan. 31, 2015, the daughter of Whitney and Bobby Brown was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Roswell, Georgia, home and rushed to a hospital. After spending months in various medical facilities, Bobby Kristina died on July 26, 2015. She was 22.

"The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn't make any sense," Brown's friend Sarah Beckmann says in the documentary.