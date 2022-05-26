Whitney, Aretha and Springsteen! Clive Davis Shares Career Secrets of Music's Biggest Stars

"When I signed Bruce Springsteen, it had zero to do with live performance. He just stood there. When he auditioned for me, he just stood and played the guitar and sang his songs. I listened and was blown away by his imagery and poetry. He's gone on to be one of our poet laureates, along with Bob Dylan and Patti Smith.

A few months later, in 1973, I was at a rehearsal. Springsteen came out on this huge stage, the size of Radio City Music Hall, and stood there singing his songs. I'm alone in the theater, so I walk up to the stage and I say to him, 'It's the first time I've seen you on a large stage. It's usually at small clubs and I never knew if you'd move or not. Would you consider' — you got to be delicate — 'would you consider moving? Something to consider.' We walked from one side of the stage to the other side of the stage. 'Don't do it if it's not natural to you, but I know that the potential of the songs would lend itself to more movement on your part.'

A short time after, his manager called me up: 'Bruce would love you to come to the Bottom Line' — this small club. And he jumped on every table at the Bottom Line. I was flabbergasted. He became a Bruce Springsteen that I had never, ever seen before. He was a whirling dervish. It's one of those cases where an artist becomes even better and bigger than the reason that you signed them for. I've got to tell you, it's a vivid memory. I was so unprepared. It was not just the movement, but it was the spirit of it. It was electrifying. I had gone there with Lou Reed. I said, 'Lou, you've got to stay here. I have to go backstage for a private hello.' So I got to the dressing room. I remember opening the door and Bruce looking up. He said, 'Clive, did I move around enough for you tonight?'"