When We Were Young 2022: See All the Portraits and Performances from Inside the Festival

Despite high winds, the inaugural festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada carried on and will be back Oct. 29 for more!

By Ben Trivett
Published on October 25, 2022 05:05 PM
01 of 21

Avril Lavigne

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
02 of 21

The Used

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
03 of 21

The Linda Lindas

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
04 of 21

Davey Havok of AFI

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
05 of 21

Wolf Alice

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
06 of 21

Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
07 of 21

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
08 of 21

The Horrorpops

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
09 of 21

Royal & The Serpent

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
10 of 21

Hayley Williams of Paramore

Hayley Williams Paramore
Ben Trivett
11 of 21

Story of the Year

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
12 of 21

Pvris

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
13 of 21

Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
14 of 21

Palaye Royale

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
15 of 21

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
16 of 21

JXDN

When We Were Young Festival 2022
JXDN. Ben Trivett
17 of 21

Geoff Rickly of Thursday

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
18 of 21

Bright Eyes

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
19 of 21

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
20 of 21

Meet Me @ The Altar

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
21 of 21

Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra

When We Were Young Festival 2022
Ben Trivett
