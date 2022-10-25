Entertainment Music When We Were Young 2022: See All the Portraits and Performances from Inside the Festival Despite high winds, the inaugural festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada carried on and will be back Oct. 29 for more! By Ben Trivett Published on October 25, 2022 05:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 21 Avril Lavigne Ben Trivett 02 of 21 The Used Ben Trivett 03 of 21 The Linda Lindas Ben Trivett 04 of 21 Davey Havok of AFI Ben Trivett 05 of 21 Wolf Alice Ben Trivett 06 of 21 Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Ben Trivett 07 of 21 Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World Ben Trivett 08 of 21 The Horrorpops Ben Trivett 09 of 21 Royal & The Serpent Ben Trivett 10 of 21 Hayley Williams of Paramore Ben Trivett 11 of 21 Story of the Year Ben Trivett 12 of 21 Pvris Ben Trivett 13 of 21 Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio Ben Trivett 14 of 21 Palaye Royale Ben Trivett 15 of 21 Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional Ben Trivett 16 of 21 JXDN JXDN. Ben Trivett 17 of 21 Geoff Rickly of Thursday Ben Trivett 18 of 21 Bright Eyes Ben Trivett 19 of 21 Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance Ben Trivett 20 of 21 Meet Me @ The Altar Ben Trivett 21 of 21 Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra Ben Trivett