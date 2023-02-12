What You Didn't See at the 2023 BRIT Awards: Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci's Bromance and More

From Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci enjoying a bromance to Jessie J rocking out during a Lizzo performance, here's what you missed at 2023 BRIT Awards

Phil Boucher
February 12, 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Stanley Tucci (R) presents the award for Mastercard Album of the Year to Harry Styles (L) on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Photo: JMEnternational/Getty

The 2023 BRIT Awards went down at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, featuring performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo and more superstars. In addition to everything viewers saw onscreen, PEOPLE witnessed so much more happening behind the scenes.

Here are some of the best moments you didn't see on TV from the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci enjoyed a sweet bromance when the "Golden" singer embraced the Hunger Games star while collecting his award for best album, with the pair whispering jokes into each other's ears and smiling in front of 20,000 music fans.

"There's literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much," Styles said after Tucci, 62, presented him with an award for Harry's House — one of four that the singer won during the night, along with best pop/r&b act, artist of the year and song of the year for "As It Was."

"This night has been really special for me and I will never forget it," added Styles, who also won the award for album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Away from the cameras, Styles and Tucci enjoyed another personal moment. While the singer mostly remained at his table alongside sister Gemma and producer Kid Harpoon, he at one point walked across the arena floor to spend a few discreet moments with Tucci, with the pair embracing and then talking during a commercial break.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
JMEnternational/Getty

Styles also showed his support for the rising British band Wet Leg during the show. The group was the other big winner on the night, gathering awards for best new artist and group of the year. The singer enthusiastically stood and applauded the Isle of Wight-based band after their name was announced to the audience.

Tucci, meanwhile, showed his support for Lizzo by dancing along to her show-stopping performance of "Special," "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," and "About Damn Time" with wife Felicity Blunt at the side of the arena floor. Blunt, 40 — who is the sister of actress Emily Blunt — looked elegant in a sharp red suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Lewis Capaldi attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In front of the main stage, a pregnant Jessie J also stood to dance to Lizzo's set in a red belly-baring ensemble that put her baby bump on full display.

Hours before the event, the "Price Tag" singer revealed that she was expecting a baby boy.

"Oh yeah…I'm having a boy," she posted on Instagram in a video clip featuring her singing about the changes in her life since she first revealed she was expecting in January, and saying "hi" to her belly with a smile as she prepared for the awards show in a robe.

"I promise I am wearing underwear," she jokingly added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jessie J shows off her baby bump in the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sitting nearby, Shania Twain remained low-key despite wearing a vibrant bright yellow gown teamed with brunette locks and chunky jewelry. The "Giddy Up!" musician, who's recently worked with Kelsea Ballerini and performed at Coachella with Styles, spent the evening talking to her fellow guests.

The biggest cheer of the evening was also reserved for Styles, who honored his boy band roots during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said of his One Direction bandmates — Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

