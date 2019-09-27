What to Expect from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and while there are little details on their upcoming performance, fans can expect a wild night.

On Thursday, the singers confirmed they are the acts for the show, which falls on Feb. 2, 2020 — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday.

Shakira, 42, shared a photo of Lopez, 50, captioning it “Get ready 02.02.20.”

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez tweeted along with a photo of Shakira.

Finally, a shot of the two together was shared, with the caption: “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi.”

The Super Bowl performance will be a follow-up to Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour which doubled as a birthday celebration.

While kicking off her 24-city North American tour in June — her first in over six years — at The Forum in Los Angeles, Lopez performed all of her hits, spanning from “If You Had My Love” and “Jenny From the Block” from her 1999 debut studio album, On the 6, to her latest single, “Medicine.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Shakira KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images; JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

Between the huge dance numbers and elaborate costume changes, which fans can also expect of her upcoming Super Bowl Sunday performance, Lopez slowed it down a notch to perform the uplifting song “Limitless” from her movie Second Act. After descending from the sky dressed in a red gown, Lopez was joined on stage by her 10-year-old daughter Emme, who was wearing a matching dress and helped her close out the song with a duet.

Before her “It’s My Party” tour, Lopez danced the night away at AXIS Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for her Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in 2016 and ended late last year.

As many fans know, Shakira is also no rookie when it comes to performing around the world.

The Colombian artist sang and produced “Waka Waka” — the song of the 2010 World Cup, which was held in South Africa. Shakira also kicked off the celebration by performing the single at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg during the opening ceremony.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner also recently embarked on her sixth world tour, the El Dorado World Tour, kicking off in June 2018 and ending in November 2018.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Last month it was announced that Shakira’s tour will be brought to theaters this fall, according to Rolling Stone. Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere in a one-night event on Nov. 13.

“This was one of the most memorable tours of my career,” Shakira said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back onstage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world.”

Aside from bringing together people through her music, Shakira has worked hard to give back to her community.

In November 2018, Shakira announced that she is opening two schools in her home country of Colombia in Cartagena and Barranquilla with her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Image zoom Shakira Noam Galai/Getty Images

“On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos — to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia — thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America,” she said in a statement.

“Investing in education and offering equal opportunities to our boys and girls is the way to continue paving the way for peace,” the statement continued.

Lopez has also tackled important issues like immigration, something the singers may address during their halftime show performance.

Following President Donald Trump‘s executive action on immigration and refugees, Lopez spoke out in solidarity with immigrants.

“Honestly, I feel like we are in a nightmare right now! In a country founded by immigrants how did immigrant become a bad word!!!” Lopez wrote alongside a video of protestors.