Weezer's Broadway Residency Canceled Due to 'Low Ticket Sales' and 'Unbelievably High Expenses'

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo shared the news with fans on the band's official Discord server

By
Published on August 12, 2022 01:00 PM
Scott Shriner, Brian Bell, Patrick Wilson, and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Scott Shriner, Brian Bell, Patrick Wilson and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. Photo: David Becker/Getty

After announcing an upcoming residency earlier this summer, Weezer's five-night stint at the Broadway Theatre in New York City has been canceled, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo shared the news on the band's official Discord server, which was viewed by Pitchfork.

"I just learned that our Broadway shows have been canceled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses). I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, thought, and emotion," the post read, according to Pitchfork. "Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision."

The residency was planned to take place from Sept. 13-17 in celebration of the band's four-EP project, SZNZ, according to a statement released at the time of the announcement.

"Weezer", amerikanische Alternative-Rock-Band, vor einem Konzert in München, Deutschland 1995. Ameican alternative rock band "Weezer" beforre performing live at Munich, Germany 1995.
Weezer in 1995. Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty

Tickets for the show, which was set to take place at the Broadway Theatre in New York City, went on sale June 24.

In addition to playing some of their classic songs, each of the night's shows was going to correspond with one of the four EPs from SZNZ — which each match one of the four seasons, the release explained. The fifth night was going to be a mix of the songs from each EP as well as favorites from their discography.

While SZNZ: Spring, SZNZ: Summer are both out now, SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter have yet to be released.

The band has been performing throughout the summer, recently appearing at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco on Aug. 7.

Related Articles
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament (L) and Stone Gossard (R) of Pearl Jam perform on stage
Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Due to Eddie Vedder's 'Damaged' Throat: 'Horrible Timing'
ashton irwin
5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Dates After Ashton Irwin Suffers Heat Exhaustion During Concert
axl rose
Axl Rose 'Sorting Out' Sound Issues After Guns N' Roses Cancels Show Due to Illness: 'Good So Far'
Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour – Dusseldorf
Lady Gaga Kicks Off Her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour! See Her Dramatic Performance Looks
Bruce Springsteen Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Share Dates for 2023 North American Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS Drops New Album 'Proof' as They Celebrate Nine Years as Band
NEW YORK, NY- FEBRUARY 4: The B52's at the 17th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards at Appel Room in New York City on February 4, 2020. Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch /IPX
The B-52s Will Say Farewell with 'The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth': 'It's Been Cosmic'
big thief
Big Thief Cancels Israel Shows amid Backlash as Venue Calls Them 'Spineless': 'We Are Sorry'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
BTS Reveals Epic NYC and LA Pop-Up Shops for Fans Ahead of 'Proof' Release
Why Don't We
Band Why Don't We Cancels Tour and Announces 'Hiatus' Due to Legal Battle with Former Management
pearl jam
Pearl Jam Gives Fan with Terminal ALS a Side-Stage Seat to Rescheduled Berlin Concert
Disney's D'Capella Drops Music Video for Star Wars' "Cantina Band" in Honor of May the 4th hi there, can I get these photos tooled please: https://app.box.com/s/mq385fl3h0vquchctc3fe7t5yx29zxsx/file/893985416293 https://app.box.com/s/mq385fl3h0vquchctc3fe7t5yx29zxsx/file/893982560704 https://app.box.com/s/mq385fl3h0vquchctc3fe7t5yx29zxsx/file/883383365293 credit Ashley White
DCappella Drops 'Cantina Band' Music Video for Star Wars Day and Announces New Tour Dates
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Will Perform Two 'One Night Only' Concerts in New York and London for 'Harry's House' Release
Ben Platt, Aly and AJ
Ben Platt Announces Fall 2022 Reverie Tour Dates with Aly & AJ: 'I'm Over the Moon'
Backstreet Boys Vegas
The Backstreet Boys Announce Las Vegas Shows Ahead of Their DNA World Tour: 'Vegas Is in Our DNA'