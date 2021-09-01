The documentary feature will premiere on Showtime on Sept. 24

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Trailer for The Show

Nearly 100 million people may have watched The Weeknd's performance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, but few know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making it — until now.

Pepsi and Showtime announced on Wednesday a new, 90-minute documentary feature called The Show, which will offer fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the planning, preparation and ultimate success of the halftime show at Super Bowl LV.

"This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show," The Weeknd said in a statement. "It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built."

The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime The Weeknd | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

A teaser trailer offered footage not only of The Weeknd's 12-minute performance, but of the meticulous planning and practice that went into pulling it off.

"You just don't want anything to go wrong," a voice says in the clip. "Not only is everybody watching, but whatever happens on that field, is history."

This year's show starred the 31-year-old singer performing a mash-up of his biggest hits (including "Can't Feel My Face" and "Blinding Lights") on Feb. 7, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bested the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.

The star wore a sparkly red blazer, and at one point entered a gold maze under the stands before he was bombarded by dancers in matching red and black outfits with face bandages.

It was executive produced by JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, and was viewed by nearly 100 million people.