The Weeknd Releases After Hours — His First Album in Four Years

Are you feeling forlorn, moody, and ready to be socially distant? Then The Weeknd‘s new project, After Hours, is perfect for you.

The Canadian artist’s fourth album, also his first album in four years, dropped early Friday morning, and the 14-track collection runs about 56 minutes.

Almost exactly a month ago, The Weeknd dropped the album’s title track of the same name and revealed the album’s cover art and release date.

In the same Instagram post, he teased two previously released songs on After Hours: “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

Also on the album is “Scared to Live,” which samples Elton John’s “Your Song,” and which The Weeknd first performed on Saturday Night Live when he was the musical guest earlier this month.

While his last album, 2016’s Starboy, featured the likes of Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Daft Punk, After Hours arrives with no assists.

The R&B star will soon be embarking on the After Hours world tour, and the first stop is set to take place on June 11 in Vancouver.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, recently made his film debut in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, in which he played himself and performed his famous song “The Morning.”

Listen to the album above.