The Weeknd Drops Title Track and Release Date for Upcoming After Hours Album

It’s sadboi o’clock because The Weeknd just put out new music.

On Thursday night, the Canadian R&B star dropped “After Hours,” the title track for his upcoming album of the same name. He also revealed the project’s cover and release date of March 20.

In the same Instagram post, The Weeknd confirmed the project would have at least 13 tracks, with “After Hours” serving as the lucky number. Two previously released songs will also be featured in the album: “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

RELATED: Drake Addresses Rumored Feud with The Weeknd in New Song ‘War’: ‘We Just Had to Fix Things’

The brooding (well, duh — it’s The Weeknd) new song has the crooner pining about a past lover, with lyrics like, “I said, baby, I’ll treat you better than I did before / I’ll hold you down, when I let you go / This time I won’t break your heart, your heart.”

After Hours will be The Weeknd’s first studio album since 2016’s Star Boy. The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, recently made his film debut in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, in which he played himself and performed his famous song “The Morning.”

Listen to “After Hours” above.