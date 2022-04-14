The rapper was shot on March 25 and died from his injuries on April 3, according to police

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Dead at 37 After Being Shot by His Brother: Police

Arthur "Archie" Eversole, an Atlanta rapper who was best known for his 2002 hit, "We Ready," has died. He was 37 years old.

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25, DeKalb County police said in a statement via the Associated Press. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died on April 3.

The rapper's brother, Alexander Kraus, was found near the Chevron where the shooting took place, per Billboard. He was taken into custody "without incident," according to police.

Kraus was originally charged with aggravated assault; however, he now faces murder charges after Eversole's death, local outlet WSBTV2 reports.

PEOPLE'S request for comment from the DeKalb County Police Department was not immediately returned.

It is unclear whether Kraus has obtained legal representation who can comment on his behalf.

Eversole's standout song, "We Ready," became the anthem of Atlanta's professional soccer team, Atlanta United. The rapper was also a huge fan of the club.

On Thursday, the organization posted a heartfelt tribute in light of his death, writing on Twitter, "A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club's most fervent supporters.