We Came as Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Dies at 28: He Was the ‘Most Lovable Kid,’ Says Band

Sad news for fans of We Came as Romans: On Saturday, the metalcore band announced that lead singer Kyle Pavone had died at the age of 28.

“Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans,” the band said in a statement on Twitter and Instagram. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

“The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief,” the statement continued.

It went on say that information about charity donations will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The touching tribute, which came attached to a shot of the singer, concluded with the lyrics, “Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes?” — which came from the band’s song “Promise Me,” off their latest album.

Pavone’s cause of death was not revealed. TMZ reports the young musician was hospitalized in Michigan on Aug. 19, and that his cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

A rep for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

We Came as Romans (WCAR) got their starts in Troy, Michigan back in 2005, and has undergone one name change and multiple lineup changes since.

Under their current name, they’ve released five full-length albums, including 2017’s Cold Like War. Their 2013 LP, Tracing Back Roots, hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, and was a top seller on the hard rock charts.

As fans on social media mourned Pavone’s death, so did bandmate Joshua Moore, who posted a photo of the two together on Instagram.

“The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid,’ he wrote. “I miss you so much.”