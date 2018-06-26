Wayne Netwon is opening up about the anger he felt after his Las Vegas home was broken into twice over the past month.

The 76-year-old “Danke Schoen” singer spoke to local ABC outlet 13 Action News on Monday night about the break-ins, explaining that the first incident happened on June 3 and the second just 10 days later.

Newton happened to be returning home just before midnight with his wife, Kathleen McCrone, and daughter Lauren Ashley, 16, while the second burglary was happening.

“[My daughter] said, ‘Daddy, there’s somebody in your dressing room,’ so I ran in to confront them,” Newton recalled, adding that the men were able to get away before he arrived.

“It’s a terrible thing for my wife and daughter to go through,” Newton said. “I’m angry as one could imagine.”

Wayne Newton REX/Shutterstock

The Las Vegas entertainer — known by nicknames like Midnight Idol, Mr. Las Vegas and Mr. Entertainment — said that he believes his home was targeted but is confident police will capture the thieves.

“I have no doubt they will be caught because we have pictures,” he said.

Newton has also updated the security system at his Southeast Valley estate and hired a 24-hour armed guard, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

PRESS RELEASE – Detectives are attempting to identify two suspects in three residential burglaries in the area of E Oquendo Rd and S Lamb Blvd between June 3 and June 13, 2018 #LVMPDnews https://t.co/WHoPR6jzt4 pic.twitter.com/l7UEO93wgJ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 26, 2018

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released images of two suspects believed to have been inside Newton’s home during the second burglary.

According to a police press release shared on Twitter, detectives with the Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section were able to obtain the photos of the suspects.

The perpetrators are also suspected in an attempted burglary to another home in the area.

Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.