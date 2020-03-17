Musician Watt Details Harrowing Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I Started to Become Delusional'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Grammy-winning musician Andrew Watt has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The producer — known for working with stars like Cardi B, Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne — shared a series of notes to his Instagram on Tuesday, detailing his experience with the disease and urging people to take social distancing seriously.

“Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19,” Watt, 29, began his notes. “I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what’s happening in the world.”

Watt said he first noticed symptoms on the morning of March 6, when he “started feeling like I was hit by a bus.”

“I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever,” he wrote. “I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have Covid-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home. I told all my friends I had been working with and anyone close to me that I’m laid out with the flu and quarantined myself… none of them even had a sniffle.”

“I was put on tamiflu and constant Tylenol to fight the fever… but the chills, sweats, and fevers did not stop,” he continued. “I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough….I immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this ‘flu’ was not subsiding.”

While in the hospital, Watt said that he was “turned down” for the test because of “federal regulations.”

“I begged and pleaded to be evaluated and finally was given a chest x ray…the results of which were Viral Pneumonia…but still…No Test,” he said. “A private doctor was finally able to test me himself and yesterday afternoon it came back Positive for Covid-19.”

Though Watt said his fevers have improved and his appetite has started to come back, he still has difficulty breathing as a result of the pneumonia.

“I am laid out in bed chugging gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible,” he said. “I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery… But…there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system… this is why I am writing this post.”

“I can’t stress this enough…This is not a joke,” he added. “Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this. To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you.”

Watt then highlighted the importance of social distancing, an act which is described by Harvard Health as “maintaining enough distance between yourself and another person to reduce the risk of breathing in droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

“Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother…it’s not about you,” Watt concluded. “It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Nor more than ever…Okay. I’m going back to Men in Black III.”

As PEOPLE previously reported, initial cases of COVID-19 can be traced back to Wuhan, China in late December. Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day, and the virus quickly spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the Zika epidemic in 2016.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database.