Watch former One Direction member Zayn Malik gets futuristic in his new clip

Zayn Malik‘s new video is here.

The former One Direction member, who left the group in March 2015 to focus on his solo career, released the the video for his new single, “Like I Would” on Tuesday.

“Like I Would” is the second single off of Malik’s debut album Mind of Mine. Malik premiered the song on The Tonight Show – and later on the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He let fans know the video was dropping late last night, in a cryptic tweet that simply said “Midnight.”

In the video, Malik sports an orange contact and futuristic outfit, with neon blue and green glow strips outlining his black jumpsuit. The stark black setting is outlined by a sea of blue lasers – looking more like something out of Tron than any previous One Direction-video.

Malik’s former One Direction collaborator Luti Fagbenle produced the video, which was direct by Director x – the guy behind Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and Rihanna’s “Work.”

Mind of Mine debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, making Malik the first solo male artist from the U.K. to have his first album debut at No. 1 in America. He’s also the first British male solo artist to get a No. 1 on his first album since George Michael in 1988.