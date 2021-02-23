"I'm a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes," she says in the clip. And I'm here for you"

Watch the Trailer for Tina Turner's HBO Documentary: I 'Pulled Myself Above the Destruction'

Tina Turner's life story is heading to the small screen.

On Tuesday, HBO released the official trailer for the documentary Tina, which is set to follow the legendary singer's early life and childhood through her decades-long career.

"My mother used to sit in the window of the kitchen when she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her. She was just so pretty," the 81-year-old says in the trailer. "One day, she wasn't in that window. She was never in it again."

"I wanted her to come for me. I waited and she never did. And it's alright — you know why?" she adds. "I'm a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I'm here for you."

Image zoom Credit: Rhonda Graam/Courtesy of HBO

The brief interview clip refers to Turner's youth. At 11, Turner's mother Zelma left her family and the abusive relationship she had with Turner's father Floyd. The trailer shows several clips of Turner throughout her career.

The documentary, directed by Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox offers a "revealing and intimate look at the life and career" of Turner, according to the official synopsis.

The documentary features interviews with Tina in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland and shows new footage, audio tapes, personal photos of the queen of rock 'n' roll.

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, among other people close to the star are set to appear in interviews for the film.