Watch Taylor Swift's Cameo in the New Trailer for David O. Russell's Murder Mystery Amsterdam

Taylor Swift's new role comes after her appearance in Cats in 2019

Taylor Swift is bringing it back to the 1930s for a role in David O. Russell's upcoming crime comedy/thriller Amsterdam.

The "All Too Well" singer, 32, makes a brief cameo in a new trailer for the murder mystery film, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 4.

During her appearance, Swift is seen wearing red lipstick with her hair in an intricate up-do. Her character, who seems to be crying, wears a dress and hat consistent with '30s fashion.

Though the details of her role in the film remain under wraps, Variety reported in April that a different trailer played at CinemaCon, and seemed to offer more background on Swift's character.

The outlet wrote that Swift appeared as "a mourning daughter, breaking down into tears before her father's body as [Chris] Rock looks on."

Taylor Swift Makes Cameo in Amsterdam Trailer Credit: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

The film follows three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney – as they set out to prove their innocence in Amsterdam after they're caught in the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.

Amsterdam is not the first acting role for the 11-time Grammy Award winner. She last appeared in Cats in 2019 as Bombalurina, and has also acted in The Giver, The Lorax and Valentine's Day.

Back in 2012, Swift told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that she'd been reading scripts for about five years, and that she'd had an acting coach for several years.

"In my free time I just read and read [scripts]," she said. "When I look at acting careers that I really admire, I see that it's been a precise decision-making process for these people. They make decisions based on what they love and they do only the things that they are passionate about. They play only characters that they can't stop thinking about."

While she's remained dedicated to her music career over the years, Swift recently dipped her toes into the world of directing, taking the helm of a 13-minute short film set to "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" in November.

The star said last month at the 2022 Tribeca Festival that she'd had to overcome "imposter syndrome" as a director.

"Once I started directing music videos, I didn't not want to do it," she said. "I think I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, 'No, you don't do that. Other people do that who went to school to [direct].'"

"Don't you feel like it's an amazing exercise in trusting gut instinct? There are so many decisions you have to make," continued Swift. "Saying 'I don't know' or 'I'm not sure' really isn't an option most of the time."