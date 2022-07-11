Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50

Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party

Taylor Hawkins' teenage son is carrying on his father's legacy.

Shane Hawkins, 16, honored the late Taylor by joining local band The Alive to play drums on Foo Fighters' 1997 hit "My Hero" during a Laguna Beach block party on July 4th.

The teen can be seen rocking out on the roof of a garage during the performance in a clip posted to TikTok. "When Taylor Hawkins' son gets on the drums and dedicates the song 'My Hero' to his dad," reads the post's caption. "The hawk would've been proud."

Taylor died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He was 50 years old.

The Alive thanked Shane via Instagram for joining them on stage for the special July 4th performance.

"Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in," the band shared alongside videos of concertgoers and Shane's' performance.

The Alive — who are friends with Shane — have opened for Taylor's cover band Chevy Metal (which features musicians Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy) as well as the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile one week before the Grammy winner's death, Variety reported.

Shane previously joined his father on stage to cover the Rolling Stones' "Miss You" during a Chevy Metal show in 2018, according to Consequence.

In June, the Hawkins family announced two tribute concerts will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3 and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

"Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," a press release said.

