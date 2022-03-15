"Me and the boys thought we'd come and do it ourselves," Stewart said in a video shared to Instagram

Watch Rod Stewart Take Matters Into His Own Hands and Fix Potholes to Protect His Ferrari

Rod Stewart doesn't want to talk about potholes.

Over the weekend, the "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer shared a video to social media where he takes matters into his own hands to fix the potholes near his Essex home.

Stewart, 77, shared two videos to Instagram of himself — wearing a construction vest with an Adidas tracksuit — and a crew repairing the potholes outside. He captioned the post, "Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇."

In the first video, the "Maggie May" singer is seen shoveling as he says, "I'm repairing the street where I live, because no one can be bothered to do it."

In the next video, he demonstrates the numerous potholes and detailed his reasoning for taking matters into his own hands.

"The other day there was an ambulance with a burst tire," he says in the video. "My Ferrari can't get through here at all, so me and the boys thought we'd come and do it ourselves."

Following the post, fans jumped to support, with one Twitter user writing, "yes...this really is Sir Rod Stewart...how many rockstars and celebrities would turn up and fix a road because the council couldn't?..well done Sir."

In November, Stewart spoke to PEOPLE about his parenting style — and as a father of eight, he said he learned to adapt his method to fit each child.

He shares two sons, Alastair and Aiden, now 15 and 11 respectively, with wife Penny Lancaster, whom he wed in 2007. Additionally, Stewart has daughter Sarah, 58, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens; son Sean, 41, and daughter Kimberly, 42, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; daughter Ruby, 34, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and daughter Renee, 29, and Liam, 27, with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," Stewart said. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.' "