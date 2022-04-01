Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live: 64th Grammy Awards
Music's biggest stars will collide on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and we got you a front-row seat to all the action.
Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on Sunday as we come at you live from the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammys. We will be streaming right here from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. ET/2:30 to 3:40 p.m. PT.
The event will be hosted by People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein.
It will air on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's YouTube channels, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Twitter pages, as well as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Facebook pages.
The Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who also hosted last year's event. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement regarding the comedian's back to back hosting duties.
Vying for song of the year are some of music's most recognizable names: Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran.
New to the Grammy Awards this year are two new categories: best global music performance and best música urbana album are new categories, bringing the total categories to 86.
The award ceremony will feature performances from music's biggest stars, with BTS, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo scheduled to perform. Despite an earlier announcement as Grammy performers, the Foo Fighters canceled their live shows after drummer Taylor Hawkins died last week.
The Grammy Awards will air Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.