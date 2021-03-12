Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards

Tune in on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET to prepare for the Grammys

Award season may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean we can't still have some "red carpet" fun.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to bring you some glamour and award show speculation ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, even if most of the nominees and guests will be at home wearing sweatpants.

Hosted by PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will air ahead of the award ceremony from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET (3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT).

The livestream will broadcast live from New York City and will feature celebrity interviews both virtual and in-person from the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles.

To watch the livestream, you can tune-in above at showtime or head to PeopleTV, PEOPLE Twitter, PeopleTV Twitter, PEOPLE Facebook, PeopleTV Facebook and YouTube.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host this year's Grammys, which will feature performances from famed venues like the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in L.A., the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. and The Station Inn in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich are scheduled to perform at the award show, though it's unclear who will be performing where. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, who each garnered four nods this year, are also set to perform.

One last-minute addition is Bruno Mars, who took to social media to ask the Grammy committee if he can perform in support of his latest single, "Leave the Door Open," with his newly formed band, Silk Sonic.