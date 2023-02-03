Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'

Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 3, 2023 05:05 PM

There's still something in the way they move!

Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr.

"Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love."

In the clip, McCartney, 80, leans in for a hug as the two dance and clap along to the 1976 disco hit "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton.

The two were on hand at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate McCartney's daughter Stella McCartney's collaboration with Adidas, according to TheNewsMarket.

Also joining the rockers at the party was late bandmate John Lennon's son Julian Lennon, plus stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Hudson, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl.

Starr and McCartney — who rose to fame in the Fab Four alongside Lennon and George Harrison — have maintained a friendship in the years since the Beatles went their separate ways, and both were recently featured in the Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Paul's daughter Mary McCartney.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Show Off Hilarious Dance Moves
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr/Twitter

Starr spoke to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in 2021, and answered in the affirmative when asked if he still considers his bandmates "his best friends in life."

"I do. I had dinner with Paul when we were in London last week. We're still pals," he said.

The Beatles
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Fred Duval/FilmMagic

"We usually talk about how badly he's dressed. We talk about anything anybody talks about. About the meal, about football, about music. I don't know why people think we have different things to talk about. We talk about the same s— everybody talks about."

The "Photograph" singer also told Jimmy Kimmel Live! around the same time that the two FaceTime "regularly."

"I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically," Starr said, later noting that he and wife Barbara Bach went out to dinner with McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, as well as Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison.

The pair also remain close to Julian Lennon, and Julian recently shared a photo from a run-in he had with McCartney at an airport.

"It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…." Julian tweeted in November. "So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…❤️🙏🏻😘."

Related Articles
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity and Love'
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney on How Relationship with His 5 Kids Has Changed Over Time: 'They're Guiding Me'
Grammys 2023 Livestream Tout Image
Tune in to Watch 'PEOPLE' and 'Entertainment Weekly' 's Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Singer Nick Carter leaves the "AOL Build" taping at the AOL Studios on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Nick Carter Countersues Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault: 'Opportunists'
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney on Being 'Romantic' with Wife Nancy Shevell: 'I Completely Overdo Valentine's Day'
Los Angeles - CIRCA 1986 Singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait circa 1986 in Los Angeles Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died of Hypertension, High Cholesterol: Report
Lizzo
Lizzo Granted Trademark for '100% THAT Bitch' in Reversal After Application Was Rejected
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Is 'Still in Shock' After Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Has 'Good' Chance in Lisa Marie Trust Battle but Case May 'Drag for Years': Experts
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Navarone Garcia Details Being 'Attacked' by a Camel Days Before Half-Sister Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lizzo - Special [Official Video]
Lizzo Turns into a Superhero in 'Special' Music Video Dedicated to 'Anyone Who Has Felt Unseen'
Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson, 82, Explains Why He'll Never Retire from Music: 'It's What I Love'
Rita Ora during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Rita Ora Reveals Her Sparkling Emerald and Gold Wedding Ring from Marriage to Taika Waititi
Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker on Lisa Marie Presley's Wishes for Graceland: It 'Was Always Riley'
Doja cat, Britney Spears
Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After 'Disrespectful' Comments Comparing Their Shaved Heads