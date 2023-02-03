Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'

There's still something in the way they move!

Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr.

"Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love."

In the clip, McCartney, 80, leans in for a hug as the two dance and clap along to the 1976 disco hit "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton.

The two were on hand at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate McCartney's daughter Stella McCartney's collaboration with Adidas, according to TheNewsMarket.

Also joining the rockers at the party was late bandmate John Lennon's son Julian Lennon, plus stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Hudson, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl.

Starr and McCartney — who rose to fame in the Fab Four alongside Lennon and George Harrison — have maintained a friendship in the years since the Beatles went their separate ways, and both were recently featured in the Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Paul's daughter Mary McCartney.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr/Twitter

Starr spoke to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in 2021, and answered in the affirmative when asked if he still considers his bandmates "his best friends in life."

"I do. I had dinner with Paul when we were in London last week. We're still pals," he said.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Fred Duval/FilmMagic

"We usually talk about how badly he's dressed. We talk about anything anybody talks about. About the meal, about football, about music. I don't know why people think we have different things to talk about. We talk about the same s— everybody talks about."

The "Photograph" singer also told Jimmy Kimmel Live! around the same time that the two FaceTime "regularly."

"I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically," Starr said, later noting that he and wife Barbara Bach went out to dinner with McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, as well as Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison.

The pair also remain close to Julian Lennon, and Julian recently shared a photo from a run-in he had with McCartney at an airport.

"It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…." Julian tweeted in November. "So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…❤️🙏🏻😘."