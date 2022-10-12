Nelly took off his jacket — not because it's "Hot in Herre" — to gift it to a fan in a wheelchair on his birthday.

In a sweet video captured during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday, Nelly gave his jacket to the excited fellow attendee.

"This jacket, you make sure you hold it down, OK?" asked the rapper, 47, while taking off the black bomber jacket in the clip, shared to the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Twitter page. In response to the fan's excited reaction, Nelly said, "I know. I feel the same way! My guy, you hold onto this today."

Someone off-camera then told Nelly it was the fan's birthday, so he said, "Happy birthday, brother!"

After giving the fan a hug, Nelly told him, "Next time, you're driving!"

According to TMZ, the fan's name is Jacob Lemke, and he was born with a rare, inherited disorder called Lesch-Nyhan syndrome. Along with a friend named Nate Salisbury, Lemke attended the playoff cup race as a VIP pit guest for his 23rd birthday.

Having reportedly interviewed Salisbury, the outlet also noted that Lemke's father, who introduced him to NASCAR and hip-hop music, recently died.

Salisbury shared a video of Lemke's interaction with Nelly to his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "Appreciate all the love for my boy."

Before the race, Nelly performed an hour-long concert of songs including his hits "Hot in Herre," "Grillz" and "Dilemma," among others. He then took part in the pre-race driver introductions before their cars took off around the track.