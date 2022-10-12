Watch Nelly Give His Jacket to Fan with Disabilities at Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Race in Sweet Video

Nelly met the fan after performing a concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday

By
Published on October 12, 2022 02:40 PM
Watch Nelly Give His Jacket to Disabled Fan at Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Race in Sweet Video
Nelly. Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway/Twitter

Nelly took off his jacket — not because it's "Hot in Herre" — to gift it to a fan in a wheelchair on his birthday.

In a sweet video captured during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday, Nelly gave his jacket to the excited fellow attendee.

"This jacket, you make sure you hold it down, OK?" asked the rapper, 47, while taking off the black bomber jacket in the clip, shared to the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Twitter page. In response to the fan's excited reaction, Nelly said, "I know. I feel the same way! My guy, you hold onto this today."

Someone off-camera then told Nelly it was the fan's birthday, so he said, "Happy birthday, brother!"

After giving the fan a hug, Nelly told him, "Next time, you're driving!"

According to TMZ, the fan's name is Jacob Lemke, and he was born with a rare, inherited disorder called Lesch-Nyhan syndrome. Along with a friend named Nate Salisbury, Lemke attended the playoff cup race as a VIP pit guest for his 23rd birthday.

Having reportedly interviewed Salisbury, the outlet also noted that Lemke's father, who introduced him to NASCAR and hip-hop music, recently died.

Salisbury shared a video of Lemke's interaction with Nelly to his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "Appreciate all the love for my boy."

Before the race, Nelly performed an hour-long concert of songs including his hits "Hot in Herre," "Grillz" and "Dilemma," among others. He then took part in the pre-race driver introductions before their cars took off around the track.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gigi and Bella Hadid Crack Up in N.Y.C., Plus Seal & Leni Klum, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya and More
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
kourtney kardashian; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Photos Together
StarTracks
Pamela Anderson Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Jason Momoa, Lana Condor and More
Elton John
Elton John Receives High Honors in Windsor, Plus Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Garner and More
Christy Turlington Burns raises her arms in victory as she nears the end of the New York City Marathon!
Christy Turlington Runs the New York City Marathon, Plus Padma Lakshmi, Melanie Griffith and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Gets Fans 'Red'-Y For Her Music in N.Y.C., Plus John Cho, Will Smith and More
Lana Condor
Lana Condor Visits 'The Tonight Show' , Plus Sarah Jessica Parker, Elle Fanning and More
brooke shields
Brooke Shields Attends Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Plus Russell Crowe, 'Squid Game' Cast and More
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Young
A Detailed Timeline of Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Whirlwind Romance
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1550 -- Pictured: Actress Taraji P. Henson during an interview on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Taraji P. Henson Heats Up 'The Tonight Show' in N.Y.C., Plus Nicole Scherzinger, Mahershala Ali and More
Newlywed "Stranger Things" star David Harbour goes for a solo stroll and grabs a bite to eat in NYC
Newlywed David Harbour Grabs a Coffee in N.Y.C., Plus Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks and More