Natti Natasha Tells Younger Self to Not 'Be Scared' in Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries

Natti Natasha fans, get ready for this one!

In a trailer for Natasha's upcoming Prime Video docuseries Everybody Loves Natti, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Natasha gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her personal and professional life — and the series is set to premiere on Nov. 19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer opens with Natasha, 34, introducing herself and setting the stage by saying "my personal life, I've kept to myself — until now. Aqui vamos (here we go)."

Natti Natasha Natti Natasha | Credit: Sally Montana

The six-episode docuseries will explore Natasha's relationship with Raphy Pina, her manager and now-fiancé, how she prepared for her most recent album Nattividad during pregnancy and obstacles she's faced such as fertility issues and life as a Dominican immigrant along the way.

During the trailer, the "Ram Pam Pam" singer details the whirlwind her life has been since her career took off — and gives her younger self a piece of advice.

"I don't think that little girl in the Dominican Republic imagined the dream she would be living," Natasha says. "I would just tell her, 'Don't be scared, you got this.'"

Natasha also notes how drastically her life changed since Pina, with whom she shares her four-month-old daughter Vida Isabelle with, became her manager.

"Raphy Pina became my manager and things really took off. Raphy and me in the studio have a lot of chemistry," she says.

Natti Natasha Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina | Credit: Sally Montana

In September, Natasha told PEOPLE about the making of Nattividad, and said that the album not only represented a rebirth — but also a message that she, like other women, can be successful in their professional and personal lives at once.

"I'm giving a message of I can be, I can do whatever I want. I could be happy in my personal [life] and in my work. And I didn't stop having my essence. I don't know if it was a virtue or not, but I'm very explicit with my words. I didn't stop doing that. I dare to do different things," Natasha said at the time.

Natti Natasha Natti Natasha | Credit: Sally Montana

RELATED: Natti Natasha Opens Up About Motherhood After Welcoming Daughter Vida Isabelle

She also opened up about her pregnancy, and said that when she first got the news, she knew it was a now or never moment to finish her album.

"I remember I had some of the ideas done already and when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, I got to get this going because for sure, I don't know how I'm going to have time after," Natasha said.

The singer welcomed her daughter with Pina, 43, in May — and the couple announced the news in a sweet Instagram post shortly after.

"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," Pina wrote on Instagram in Spanish before the birth of their baby girl. "I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."