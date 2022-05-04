Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo en el Mapa Stadium Concert

Madonna and Maluma sang their collaboration "Medellín" and Madonna's "Music" during the steamy performance

The Queen of Pop meets Papi Juancho in Colombia!

Maluma's long awaited Medallo en el Mapa homecoming concert in Medellín, Colombia took place over the weekend at Atanasio Girardot stadium and it was everything he teased it would be. During the show, he delivered an energetic performance with a number of special guests — one being his pal Madonna.

Madonna, 63, joined the reggaeton star, 28, onstage toward the end of the concert and together, they sang their collaboration "Medellín," which was featured on her 2019 album Madame X and Madonna's 2000 hit "Music."

During the steamy performance, Madonna joined his backup dancers for a series of dance numbers where she grinded on Maluma — and even gave him a brief, crowd-pleasing lap dance.

At the end of her performance, she addressed the crowd and said, "Medellín." "Thank you, Medellín. So good to be back." She performed at the same stadium in 2012 during her MDNA tour.

The pair met at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and since then, during a Musicians on Musicians chat for Rolling Stone in October, Maluma revealed Madonna "changed [his] vision in many ways."

"I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself," he told Madonna. "Since I met you, that's something I always do, and I really appreciate that. Cheers."

Madonna, who performed with Maluma at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, also gave him a few pointers.

"I hope that after you worked with me, you started paying more attention to lighting and costumes and things like that," she said, to which Maluma confirmed that he had, in fact, started paying more attention.

The concert, which had more than 53,000 people in attendance and was streamed live on Prime Video also included surprise guests Grupo Firme, Pipe Bueno and Medellín's rising stars Feid, Blessd and Wolfine, among others.

"I feel that what is happening right now is like a dream, and if it is a dream don't wake me up because it is the most amazing dream I've had in my life," he said before performing "ADMV." "Honestly Medellín, I missed you so much, it is unbelievable that it took 11 years of career to perform at Atanasio Girardot, but God knows how he does his things and I'm what I'm today thanks to my city Medellín. You have shaped me as an artist, as a human being and if I'm honest I have visited many places in the world thanks to my music, but there is nothing cooler than Medellín."

He concluded, "I have said it many times and I still say it: I was born in Medellín and I will die in Medellín!"