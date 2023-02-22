Watch Lizzo Play a Cookie Flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster in Adorable ‘Sesame Street’ Clip

Lizzo has officially taken her flute skills to the next level.

In a clip shared on social media by beloved children's show Sesame Street, the 34-year-old Special singer-songwriter appears with friends Elmo and Cookie Monster as she plays none other than a cookie flute!

"The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzobeeating! Your furry friends love you!" the caption read.

In the short clip, Elmo shows Lizzo Sesame Street's "famous cookie flute."

"I've played a lot of instruments but I've never played a cookie before," she says in response. "May I?"

She then proceeds to belt out a tune on the flute as Elmo dances along. Cookie Monster eventually joins in on the fun and says he wants to give the instrument a try before — in true Cookie Monster fashion — he eats it!

The TV show also shared the video on Twitter, and Elmo quote retweeted the post, adding, "One day, Elmo wants to play the flute just like Ms. Lizzo! Elmo loves you, @lizzo."

In response, Lizzo wrote, "Ms. Lizzo loves you too, @elmo !!!

In a separate video on Twitter, shared by the "About Damn Time" musician, she gifts Elmo a bottle of balsamic vinegar — and he couldn't be more excited.

Lizzo is the latest musical star to appear on the show. In January, country singer Mickey Guyton appeared on the show to teach Elmo the meaning of community.

The "Rumors" performer is widely known for her iconic flute playing. In September, she played a few notes from a 220-year-old crystal flute once owned by former President James Madison.

It was an instrument loaned to Lizzo by the Library of Congress. The Detroit native musician is "the first and only person to play this presidential crystal flute," she later said in a tweet.

After playing a few fluttery notes and grooving to the tune, Lizzo appeared amazed and thanked the Library of Congress for allowing her to play the instrument.

"Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" she said in an Instagram video. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history f---ing cool! History is f---ing cool, you guys!"

Earlier this month, the "Rumors" singer won the Grammy award for record of the year for her hit song "About Damn Time."

At the award show, she dedicated her award to the late artist Prince. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. I was like, 'I don't care if my positivity bothers you — what's wrong with you?'" she said with a laugh.

Lizzo concluded with advice to others who might feel "on the outside looking in," as she did: "Just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, attract people in your life who believe in you and support you."