Watch Lil Nas X Cover Dolly Parton's Iconic Hit 'Jolene'

Lil Nas X is once again taking inspiration from country music.

The Grammy winner performed a cover of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 hit "Jolene" during an appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge following the delivery of his debut album, Montero.

He also performed "Dead Right Now" and "That's What I Want," both from the new album.

Lil Nas X, 22, and Parton, 75, are mutual fans — the country singer told Elle in 2019 that she had an opportunity to feature on Lil Nas X's breakout hit "Old Town Road," but hopes to instead work with him on another project in the future.

"I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people," she said. Lil Nas X released remixes of the track with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others. "I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.' "

"I was so happy for him," she added of the song's success.

In his version of "Jolene" — which was nominated for two Grammy Awards and has been covered by countless artists since its release more than 45 years ago — Lil Nas X croons into a rhinestone-covered microphone.

Making Montero, released on Friday, was a vulnerable experience for Lil Nas X, he told PEOPLE last week. "I'm super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I've been working on for such a long time," he said.