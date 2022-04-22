Watch Kelly Clarkson Serve Witchy Vibes to Cover Stevie Nicks' 'Edge of Seventeen' During Kellyoke Segment

On Friday, Clarkson delivered a chilling rendition of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's classic '80s hit on the Kellyoke segment of her NBC talk show

Kelly Clarkson is making us sing "ooh, baby!"

The three-time Grammy winner channeled her inner witch in a black tulle skirt and velvet choker with a smokey eye makeup look. Clarkson was supported by her band Y'all, who played with the necessary amount of angst for the rock anthem. Her three background singers matched the mystic vibe as well in floor length black dresses.

This isn't the first time the "Stronger" singer has paid homage to Nicks, 73. Clarkson has covered iconic Fleetwood Mac songs "The Chain" and "Dreams" on the Kellyoke portion of her talk show before.

Fans expressed their excitement over the latest Kellyoke segment in the YouTube video's comment section.

One fan wrote, "this is a treat in my ears, I love her style and the harmony created by her background vocals, this is a long song but Kelly gave us an amazing one-minute cover." Many acknowledged the versatility of Clarkson's voice, with one YouTube user stating the singer should "make a rock album."

However, the singer may be a bit busy with other business ventures at the moment. Beside hosting her own talk show on NBC, she co-hosts American Song Contest with rapper Snoop Dogg, which features musicians from around the country hoping to claim the title of Best Original Song for their state or territory. Clarkson told PEOPLE in March at the show's premiere, "I'm excited about this show. I'm excited about the freshness that it brings."

This week, Clarkson covered a number of hits from the '80s including "Get Down On It" by Kool & The Gang and I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls.