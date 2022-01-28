Watch Kate Hudson Sing an Impressive Doo-Wop Version of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

The actress appears in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Jimmy Fallon's NBC variety game show That's My Jam

Kate Hudson is putting a new spin on Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Monday night's episode of Jimmy Fallon's NBC variety game show That's My Jam, the actress, 42, is tasked during a segment of Musical Genre Challenge to perform a doo-wop rendition of the 2019 hit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All right, let's do this!" Kate says before kicking off her impressive version of the song, which has her brother, Oliver Hudson, 45, clapping and singing along in the background.

At the song's conclusion, a bewildered Fallon, 47, asks Kate, "How did you know how to do that?!"

This isn't the first time Kate has shown off her singing chops, though. She previously sang in the 2009 movie musical Nine, several episodes of Glee, and in Sia's controversial 2021 film Music.

Over the summer, she also posted an Instagram singing along to the beloved children's song "Skidamarink" with her daughter Rani Rose, 3, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. (Kate also has sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 10, from previous relationships.)

Previously on That's My Jam, Grande, 28, herself appeared alongside her fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

That's My Jam is an hour-long music and comedy variety game show that features popular Tonight Show games, such as Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat and Wheel of Impossible Karaoke.

"We love playing these games on the show, and it'll be fun to see it taken to the next level," Fallon previously said in a statement.

Each episode of That's My Jam features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice.