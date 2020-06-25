It's Almost Showtime! How to Watch John Legend's First-Ever Virtual Live Concert

The concert, hosted by Wave in partnership with PEOPLE, will feature John Legend performing songs from his new album, Bigger Love

John Legend fans are in for a treat.

The night has finally come for the EGOT winner's virtual "One Wave" concert, hosted by entertainment technology company Wave and in partnership with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Streaming live on YouTube (above) and Twitter beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, the concert will feature a digital avatar of Legend, 41, performing songs from his new album Bigger Love, which was released on June 19, live for the first time. In addition, fans will be able to socialize and interact with him.

While tickets for the concert are free, fans will have the opportunity to send visual monetary gifts throughout the performance. All proceeds will benefit Legend's FREEAMERICA campaign, which he founded to transform America’s criminal justice system.

Last month, Legend dropped the music video for Bigger Love's title track in dedication to loved ones who are choosing happiness and spreading positive vibes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in."

"I just hope it gives people a moment to feel good," he added. "I know things are very difficult and a bit scary right now and music isn't going to solve everyone's problems, but hopefully it can give people a bit of a lift and bring some light to these dark times."

Along with the title track, the album includes 15 other songs: "Ooh Laa," "Actions," "I Do," "One Life," "Wild" feat. Gary Clark Jr., "U Move, I Move" feat. Jhené Aiko, "Favorite Place," "Slow Cooker," "Focused," "Conversations in the Dark," "Don't Walk Away" feat. Koffee, "Remember Us" feat. Rapsody, "I'm Ready" feat. Camper, "Always" and "Never Break."

"The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife [Chrissy Teigen], my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am," Legend wrote on Twitter June 12.

"I debuted in 2004 with an album called Get Lifted. And now, as we enter the summer of 2020, I hope this new album can get you lifted again, fill your hearts with love and inspiration, give you something to dance to, something to hold hands to, something to make love to," he added in another tweet.

Image zoom John Legend Courtesy Wave

Legend is just one of the artists to participate in the "One Wave" virtual concert series, which has previously showcased the talents of Tinashe and EDM duo Galantis. More performers are slated to be announced throughout the summer.