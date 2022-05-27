Watch Harry Styles and James Corden Make DIY Music Video for 'Daylight' in a Brooklyn Apartment

Harry Styles and James Corden recruited a group of roommates to let them use their apartment for The Late Late Show segment

In a segment that aired Thursday night, Styles found himself under the creative control of Corden as the pair did their best to pull together a music video for his new song "Daylight."

The clip begins with the "As It Was" singer, 28, and the TV host knocking on doors in Brooklyn, looking for someone willing to let them use their apartment as a set.

After getting turned down several times, the two eventually find their saviors in Isabel, Caroline, Hadley and Sydney, four roommates whose sunny apartment provides the perfect location for a music video shoot.

James Corden and Harry Styles hit the streets of Brooklyn with $300 to canvas apartments in search of a location to shoot a music video for "Daylight" from his new album "Harry's House" in just three hours, airing May 26, 2022 on The Late Late Show with James Corden Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

As Corden scopes out the place and gets his vision in line, he's surprised to find that one of the girls is a massive fan of Styles, and has a collage, a One Direction book and a picture of the star as Harry Potter in her bedroom.

"We need to hide all of this because I'm worried you're a psychopath," he tells her. "Harry, don't come in here!"

As the day goes on, Corden goes to great lengths to get his desired shots, propping Styles up (fully clothed, mind you) in a bathtub, hitting the roof in a green screen suit and calling on the girls' friends to join as extras for a staged house party.

"I can't stress this enough. This was all James's idea," Styles quips from the bathroom. "I was in [Dunkirk] a Christopher Nolan movie! Now this is my dressing room. Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do a Carpool Karaoke?"

The clip eventually wraps with the complete music video, which features Styles doing his best Mick Jagger impression and partying while holding a zebra and eating pizza.

"Daylight" is featured on the Grammy winner's most recent album Harry's House, which came out on May 20.