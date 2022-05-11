The Grammy winner will release his third album Harry’s House on May 20

Watch Harry Styles Hold a Baby in Sweet 'As it Was' Video Behind the Scenes Clip

Harry Styles shared an adorable moment with someone's baby on the set of his "As It Was" music video.

On Tuesday, the One Direction alum, 28, released a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which shows him lifting the baby in the air — like Simba in The Lion King — and sweetly comforting the little one as the crew watches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip also shows Styles working on his choreography alongside his costar, Mathilde Lin. They practice their routine on a rotating platform. At one point, the duo — dressed in coordinated jumpsuits — both lean into the center of the stage and grasp for each other's hands and share a hug as they finish a shot.

harry styles

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is also seen between dancing shirtless in front of a colorful mural and bonding with crew members between shots.

Last month, the video's choreographer Yoann Bourgeois opened up to Billboard about making the video and working with Styles.

"We need to let the artist accustom themselves to the platform physically — it can be a bit disorienting," Bourgeois had said. "We had a few days with Harry, and he was actually very talented, and it seemed like Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in April, Styles revealed creating "As It Was" and his upcoming album Harry's House — out May 20 —was "easily the most joyous of anything that I've kind of experienced so far while making music."

"I think it's inevitable that if you're gonna make something that you care so much about, you're gonna feel pressure and a lot of kind of vulnerability when putting it out," he said. I think then you kind of have a choice on how you approach it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I feel very lucky that this is kind of the proudest I've been of something that I've made so far and I feel like kind of the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making, so I feel like there's only so much you can do," he continued.

Styles added that his music now coming from "a real place of kind of personal freedom and that is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from."

Last month, the Grammy winner announced the full track listing for Harry's House.

In addition to "As It Was," the album will feature tracks "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," "Late Night Talking," "Grapejuice," "Daylight," "Little Freak," "Matilda," "Cinema," "Daydreaming," "Keep Driving," "Satellite," "Boyfriends," and "Love of My Life."