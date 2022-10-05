Watch Harry Styles Chat with Young Fan Attending Her First Concert: 'Much Better Than Daycare!'

In a sweet video shared to TikTok from his string of Love On Tour shows in Texas, Styles interacted with a young fan holding a sign that read, "SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE"

Updated on October 5, 2022 02:00 PM
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Who wants to go to daycare when you could be at a Harry Styles concert?

During one of his recent Love On Tour stops at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the former One Direction member spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read "SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE" and shared a sweet moment with the audience member, who was attending her first concert.

Upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Styles said to the young fan, "Hello! Are you having a good time?" He gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer exclaimed, "Look at that tiny thumb!"

Styles then learned the fan's name is Camila and said, "Camila, we hope you're having a good time tonight. Hope you're enjoying the show. Do you like to go to concerts a lot? Do you go to a lot of concerts?"

Camila told the musician she was attending her first-ever concert, to which he enthusiastically replied, "First concert, get it, let's go! We hope you're having a good time. Make some noise for Camila, everybody! Much better than daycare!"

Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles. Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Beyond the touching interaction, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's Texas shows were especially eventful. On Sunday, at the fifth show of his six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center, Styles paused to give his usual beginning-of-show speech and revealed a new "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar — signaling toward an endorsement of Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor.

In videos captured by fans, the polka dot–wearing singer asked the crowd, "Are you ready?" as the big-screen cut to a close-up shot of the sticker. The crowd cheered, and Styles shook the guitar and pointed to the sticker.

The camera then cut to a smiling O'Rourke, revealing that he was in attendance, and the crowd became even louder. Wearing a ball cap honoring Uvalde families, the Texas gubernatorial candidate gave a wave and a peace sign, and Styles responded, "Just a lovely, lovely man."

In addition to enjoying the performance, videos on O'Rourke's Instagram story from his evening at "Harry's House" reveal the politician high-fiving and taking photos with fans in the pit.

