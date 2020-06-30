In May, the singer revealed she injured her ankle at home by tripping on her dishwasher door

Watch Halsey Rehearse Choreography with Broken Ankle for 'Be Kind' Music Video: 'It Was Wild'

The rehearsal process for her latest music video wasn't too kind to Halsey.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old singer debuted the otherworldly music video for "Be Kind," her collaboration with DJ Marshmello. Shot while social distancing, Halsey performs a spirited dance routine in the video, taking her from a seated position to full spins and leaps.

While the choreography might be considered standard practice for the artist's music video repertoire, rehearsals were especially grueling this time around since Halsey was on the mend from a broken ankle.

"I rehearsed the Be Kind choreo in a chair until my ankle fracture healed enough for me to be on feet... And here’s a video of me being hellllaaaaa OVER IT lol," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her practice phase while still in an ankle brace.

In May, the "You Should Be Sad" singer revealed that she injured her ankle when she tripped on her open dishwasher door.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher," she told the Capital radio show at the time. "And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I'm jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

Halsey further emphasized the feat it took to pull off the socially distant music video, including working in a room alone with a camera already programmed to record on its own.

"I’ll tell u guys more about it soon but this video was wild to create. Learning choreo on FaceTime, then I broke my ankle, we used a Bolt camera so it was all programmed beforehand so there wasn’t a human physically operating it, the team that rendered the worlds," she tweeted. "It was wild!"

She further explained that, for the music video shoot, she repeated the dance routines for "12 hours straight!" Responding to one fan who minimized the athleticism for the shoot, Halsey wrote, "... Put some respect on it haha."

Joking about her injury last month, Halsey told one curious Twitter follower that, to make matters worse, she had broken a pair of toes on her opposite foot around the same time as the dishwasher-ankle scenario.

"I was doing okay till I broke 2 toes on the other foot," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "So now I have a cast on left foot and 2 broken toes on right foot. Waddling like a penguin."

Thanks to Halsey's dedication, however, her fans now have the transportive "Be Kind" music video, which sees the star dancing through colorful, picturesque realms. Shedding light on the visual inspiration, Halsey said she dreamed of escaping while self-isolating during the pandemic.