Watch Exclusive Teaser of Jennifer Lopez's New Intimate 'Marry Me' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy film Marry Me, released on Feb. 11, is now streaming on Peacock

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the romantic Marry Me content coming!

The actress, who stars as a pop superstar who spontaneously marries a stranger in the new romantic comedy, is releasing an emotional music video featuring the film's title track later this week.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Lopez, 52, can be seen close-up, singing the first few lines of the moving ballad as her eyes appear to tear up.

The video, shot on set as boyfriend Ben Affleck looked on, features the title song from Marry Me, which was released in theaters on Feb. 11 and is streaming on Peacock.

The feel-good rom-com stars Lopez as powerhouse pop singer Kat Valdez, and Owen Wilson as single dad and math teacher Charlie Gilbert, who unexpectedly ties the knot with Kat and finds himself falling in love with someone he hardly knows.

The film, which also stars singer Maluma as Kat's musical collaborator and ex-fiancé Bastian, is enjoying positive feedback from audiences, earning a 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and was the top viewed film on Peacock over Valentine's Day weekend.

The new music video for "Marry Me" follows a personalized music video remix created by Affleck to Lopez's song "On My Way" from her film "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.

In the nearly 4-minute-long video, various shots of Affleck, 49, and Lopez from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for "On My Way," which premiered in December.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."