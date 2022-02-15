Watch Exclusive Teaser of Jennifer Lopez's New Intimate 'Marry Me' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez is keeping the romantic Marry Me content coming!
The actress, who stars as a pop superstar who spontaneously marries a stranger in the new romantic comedy, is releasing an emotional music video featuring the film's title track later this week.
In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Lopez, 52, can be seen close-up, singing the first few lines of the moving ballad as her eyes appear to tear up.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Attend 2022 Super Bowl After She Reveals His Valentine's Day Gift for Her
The video, shot on set as boyfriend Ben Affleck looked on, features the title song from Marry Me, which was released in theaters on Feb. 11 and is streaming on Peacock.
The feel-good rom-com stars Lopez as powerhouse pop singer Kat Valdez, and Owen Wilson as single dad and math teacher Charlie Gilbert, who unexpectedly ties the knot with Kat and finds himself falling in love with someone he hardly knows.
The film, which also stars singer Maluma as Kat's musical collaborator and ex-fiancé Bastian, is enjoying positive feedback from audiences, earning a 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and was the top viewed film on Peacock over Valentine's Day weekend.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The new music video for "Marry Me" follows a personalized music video remix created by Affleck to Lopez's song "On My Way" from her film "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.
In the nearly 4-minute-long video, various shots of Affleck, 49, and Lopez from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for "On My Way," which premiered in December.
"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Kiss and Hug at Marry Me Screening in Los Angeles
As for playing a superstar singer in Marry Me, Lopez recently told PEOPLE it was "really fun and also cathartic." She co-produced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye," said Lopez, who also curated the soundtrack that features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much."
- Gina Neely Reveals She's Going Be a Grandma: 'I Can't Wait to Usher My Daughter Into Motherhood'
- Watch Exclusive Teaser of Jennifer Lopez's New Intimate 'Marry Me' Music Video
- Penguin Named After Rosie the Riveter Inspires Kids by Learning to Walk with Custom Baby Bouncer
- Hocus Pocus Fans 'Will Not Be Disappointed' by Sequel, Says Source: 'The Chemistry' Is 'Still There'