DJ Khaled Gives Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra a Massage in Viral Game Moment

“I didn’t even notice him until the end, what he was doing to get the crowd fired up. But I loved it,” Erik Spoelstra said

DJ Khaled proved he's a true Miami Heat fan when he gave coach Erik Spoelstra a courtside shoulder massage during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

The viral moment occurred after the musician, 46, was seen tossing a basketball that went out of bounds to Heat forward Max Strus during the third quarter, according to Miami Herald. He then hyped up the crowd by clapping his hands and pumping his fists in the air at the game, held at the FTX Arena in Miami.

"That was funny. I didn't even notice him until the end, what he was doing to get the crowd fired up," Spoelstra said at a post-game press conference. "But, I loved it. That's awesome. I was humbled to be part of that moment. He's such a great fan there. Over the years, I've said hello a few times. But, that was the best interaction and that was genuine."

Straus called the experience with Khaled "pretty special" after the game.

"I heard the crowd going crazy and I didn't know what was going on," the athlete said. "Then Jimmy [Butler] was laughing. So I looked and I saw he was pumping up the crowd."

"It was a pretty cool moment getting to meet him after the game. There's just a lot of things that just keep happening to me," he added.

Khaled is not the first musician to provide some stress relief to a coach during the NBA playoffs.

In 2019, Drake gave a massage to Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ET Canada.

On Tuesday, the Heat went on to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in a 120-85 victory in Game 5, which put the team up 3-2 in the series. The Heat is now within one game of going to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.

Jimmy Butler led the team with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Strus contributed 19 points and scored 10 rebounds.