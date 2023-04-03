Watch Coldplay's Dazzling Live Performance of 'A Sky Full of Stars' from New Concert Film (Exclusive)

Coldplay is coming soon to a screen near you!

The British rockers recently announced the concert film Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate, with a highlight being their live version of the 2014 hit "A Sky Full of Stars" — which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering.

The song features the stadium awash in lights as fans hold up LED wristbands in unison to emulate a star-filled sky, captured by 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques.

The concert film was shot in Buenos Aires in late 2022, where Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion played a sold-out, 10-night run at River Plate Stadium.

A live broadcast of the show aired in October, but a director's cut by Paul Dugdale is set to hit more than 2,000 theaters across dozens of countries on April 19 and April 23.

Coldplay. MARCUS HANEY

The film will feature appearances by H.E.R. and Jin, who was on hand to perform the live debut of his hit "The Astronaut," co-written by Coldplay.

Coldplay classics like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Fix You," "Viva la Vida," and "My Universe" also all make the cut in the movie, which features unseen footage, interviews and backstage access, plus a behind-the-scenes short film.

The show is part of the band's Music of the Spheres Tour in support of the album of the same name, which was released in October 2021.

Coldplay. Tim Toda

The record, Coldplay's ninth, featured hits like "Higher Power" and the BTS collaboration "My Universe," and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The tour resumed in Brazil last month, and will return to the West Coast in September. The band made it a point to make the tour sustainable; it's powered by renewable energy, and every show features solar panels. Coldplay has also pledged to cut tour emissions by 50%, and have one tree planted for every ticket sold.

Fans wanting to catch Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate in theaters can snag tickets now at www.coldplaycinema.live.