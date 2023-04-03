Watch Coldplay's Dazzling Live Performance of 'A Sky Full of Stars' from New Concert Film (Exclusive)

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate hits theaters on April 19 and April 23

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 3, 2023 11:00 AM

Coldplay is coming soon to a screen near you!

The British rockers recently announced the concert film Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate, with a highlight being their live version of the 2014 hit "A Sky Full of Stars" — which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering.

The song features the stadium awash in lights as fans hold up LED wristbands in unison to emulate a star-filled sky, captured by 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques.

The concert film was shot in Buenos Aires in late 2022, where Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion played a sold-out, 10-night run at River Plate Stadium.

A live broadcast of the show aired in October, but a director's cut by Paul Dugdale is set to hit more than 2,000 theaters across dozens of countries on April 19 and April 23.

coldplay
Coldplay. MARCUS HANEY

The film will feature appearances by H.E.R. and Jin, who was on hand to perform the live debut of his hit "The Astronaut," co-written by Coldplay.

Coldplay classics like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Fix You," "Viva la Vida," and "My Universe" also all make the cut in the movie, which features unseen footage, interviews and backstage access, plus a behind-the-scenes short film.

The show is part of the band's Music of the Spheres Tour in support of the album of the same name, which was released in October 2021.

coldplay
Coldplay. Tim Toda

The record, Coldplay's ninth, featured hits like "Higher Power" and the BTS collaboration "My Universe," and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The tour resumed in Brazil last month, and will return to the West Coast in September. The band made it a point to make the tour sustainable; it's powered by renewable energy, and every show features solar panels. Coldplay has also pledged to cut tour emissions by 50%, and have one tree planted for every ticket sold.

Fans wanting to catch Coldplay - Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate in theaters can snag tickets now at www.coldplaycinema.live.

Related Articles
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Queen and Adam Lambert Open Up About New Tour — and How the Singer Keeps Them 'Young'
Queen's Brian May Says Adam Lambert Teaches Him and Roger Taylor 'How to Stay Young' Ahead of New Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Amy Schumer, Lenny Kravitz and More
Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
Saweetie Nails Her Red Carpet Look in L.A., Plus Diplo, Idris Elba, Brett Goldstein and More
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Remembers U.S. Debut Album 25 Years Later: 'A True Homecoming'
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pedro Pascal, Coldplay Episode 1838 -- Pictured: Host Pedro Pascal during the Monologue on Saturday, February 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal Jokingly Compares Filming HBO's 'The Last of Us' to 'The White Lotus' in 'SNL' Monologue
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Jin from BTS concept art
BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Coldplay's New 'Biutyful' Music Video Features Puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Coldplay's 'Biutyful' Music Video Stars The Weirdos, an Alien Band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Chris Martin, Kelly Rowland
Watch Coldplay Bring Kelly Rowland Onstage to Sing Destiny's Child's 'Independent Women' in Atlanta