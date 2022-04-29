Cardi B's latest episode of Cardi Tries __ sees her take on the world of country

Watch Cardi B Take a Hilarious Ride on a Mechanical Bull with Help from Jimmie Allen

Cardi B is two-stepping out of her element with a little help from country star Jimmie Allen.

In clips from a new episode of her Messenger series Cardi Tries __ shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the "Wap" rapper tackles the world of country music, taking on everything from a line dance to a ride on a mechanical bull.

In the episode, Cardi, 29, joins Allen, 36, at the honky-tonk Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, dressed for the occasion in boots and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat.

In one clip, the star tackles a mechanical bull, holding on for dear life as Allen counts down the seconds she spends atop the machine.

"I'm so scared!" she cries, as she throws up an arm. "I don't wanna ride no more, I'm drunky… That was a little difficult. It wasn't as easy as it looks."

After Cardi tells Allen she's suffering a bit of dizziness, he explains that's par for the course with the day they've had.

"That'll happen with whiskey and bull riding. That's what makes it fun!" he says, to which Cardi responds, "That's not fun. That's nauseating."

In another clip, they learn the basics of a line dance, and Cardi explains that she's hoping to "get the feel of it, because it's something that is extremely popular and is like, super, super American culture. I want to do it!"

After an instructor walks the musicians through a routine that includes body rolls and sassy walks, Cardi proudly declares that she "did good."

Elsewhere in the episode, the two pull off a surprise duet of her hit "Money."

Cardi Tries Country will debut Friday at 12 p.m. ET on Cardi B's Facebook page and via Watch Together on Messenger and Instagram.