Watch 'American Idol' Contestant Kaeyra Rock Out to 'River' and Show Off Her 'Fierce' Side (Exclusive)

"We're looking for people who can wake everybody up, get everyone's attention first time out," Lionel Richie says in the clip

By
Published on April 7, 2023 10:30 AM

A contestant on American Idol is letting her inner rocker shine.

In a clip from Sunday's episode premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, contestant Kaeyra wowed the judges with her performance of "River" by Bishop Briggs for the showstopper round.

The clips begins with judge Lionel Richie (alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan) explaining how important it is to be indispensable.

"When you started saying that you were singing in lounges and stuff I kept thinking — what you don't want is for someone to be eating and not paying attention," Richie, 73, says.

"When you said that the bell went off... don't be forgettable," he adds.

Watch 'American Idol' Contestant Kaeyra Rock Out to 'River' and Show Off Her 'Fierce' Side
Kaeyra. abc

Then, in a personal interview, 21-year-old Kaeyra says, "For showstopper round there's no making mistakes. I really wanted to show my fierce side. I brought out my bass. I wanted to show the judges that I play more instruments."

After getting a loud response from the audience for her performance where she belted out the track, the clip returns to the room with the judges.

"We're looking for people who can wake everybody up, get everyone's attention first time out," Richie says, adding that the contestant should create an "instant identity" for themselves.

The video concludes by panning back to the performance, where the judges gave her a standing ovation and Bryan, 46, exclaimed, "I got chills all over me!"

The full episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch 'American Idol' Contestant Kaeyra Rock Out to 'River' and Show Off Her 'Fierce' Side
Kaeyra. abc

In last week's episode, contestant Kaya Stewart drew tears from her duet partner Fire Wilmore and Perry, 38, when she quit the competition.

Stewart — who made it through her audition with flying colors, thanks in part to an assist on guitar from dad Dave Stewart, co-founder of Eurythmicsdecided to leave the competition show during duets week when she woke up "really sick."

As Wilmore explained, Stewart's condition deteriorated throughout the day and she struggled to remember the song's lyrics, making rehearsal near impossible. Ultimately, she decided she couldn't perform.

"I'm just like, I feel bad," Stewart said. "I don't know [the song] well enough 'cause I haven't been running it at all and 'cause I've been basically dying. I just… I'm so nervous about getting up and doing it."

She continued: "I always want to give my best and I'm not giving my best here and I don't think it's a fair representation of myself to do that or for Fire either. I don't think it's fair on her to not give 100% when she's giving 100%."

Related Articles
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart's Daughter Kaya Quits 'American Idol' After Getting Sick During Hollywood Week
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart Joins Daughter Kaya for Surprise 'American Idol' Audition — Watch
AMERICAN IDOL – “605 (Auditions)” - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts. SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Single Mom Makes Emotional 'American Idol' Return After Katy Perry Gave Her Second Chance to Audition
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations
Cam Amen, lionel richie
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Standing Ovation, Hugs from Judges with Emotional 'Hallelujah' Audition
katy perry; kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry Bond Over 'Ugly Cry Face' – See the Hilarious Interaction!
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe Calls Judge Katy Perry's 'Mom-Shaming' Joke 'Hurtful'
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie Says His Sex Drive No Longer Lasts 'All Night Long' — It's Now a 'Fierce 15 Minutes'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!'
AMERICAN IDOL – “601 (Auditions)” - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts. SUNDAY, FEB. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Tear Up at 'Idol' Contestant's Tribute to Willie Spence
OLIVIA SOLI
Watch Katy Perry's Eye-Popping Reaction to an 'Idol' Contestant's Take on Lionel Richie's 'Hello'
Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Ian Ziering attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Ian Ziering Was Asked If He'd 'Consider' Hosting Reality Show That Became 'American Idol'
KATY PERRY, American Idol
Katy Perry Recalls Hilarious 21st Birthday to Celebrate 'American Idol' Hitting Same Milestone
Lauren Daigle Surprises American Idol Contestant During Audition
Lauren Daigle Surprises 'American Idol' Contestant Auditioning for Show with Her Hit 'You Say'
Katy Perry Breaks down During school shooting survivor's audition on idol
Katy Perry Breaks Down, Calls for Gun Control as School Shooting Survivor Auditions for 'American Idol'