Watch 'American Idol' Contestant Kaeyra Rock Out to 'River' and Show Off Her 'Fierce' Side (Exclusive)

A contestant on American Idol is letting her inner rocker shine.

In a clip from Sunday's episode premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, contestant Kaeyra wowed the judges with her performance of "River" by Bishop Briggs for the showstopper round.

The clips begins with judge Lionel Richie (alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan) explaining how important it is to be indispensable.

"When you started saying that you were singing in lounges and stuff I kept thinking — what you don't want is for someone to be eating and not paying attention," Richie, 73, says.

"When you said that the bell went off... don't be forgettable," he adds.

Then, in a personal interview, 21-year-old Kaeyra says, "For showstopper round there's no making mistakes. I really wanted to show my fierce side. I brought out my bass. I wanted to show the judges that I play more instruments."

After getting a loud response from the audience for her performance where she belted out the track, the clip returns to the room with the judges.

"We're looking for people who can wake everybody up, get everyone's attention first time out," Richie says, adding that the contestant should create an "instant identity" for themselves.

The video concludes by panning back to the performance, where the judges gave her a standing ovation and Bryan, 46, exclaimed, "I got chills all over me!"

The full episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In last week's episode, contestant Kaya Stewart drew tears from her duet partner Fire Wilmore and Perry, 38, when she quit the competition.

Stewart — who made it through her audition with flying colors, thanks in part to an assist on guitar from dad Dave Stewart, co-founder of Eurythmics — decided to leave the competition show during duets week when she woke up "really sick."

As Wilmore explained, Stewart's condition deteriorated throughout the day and she struggled to remember the song's lyrics, making rehearsal near impossible. Ultimately, she decided she couldn't perform.

"I'm just like, I feel bad," Stewart said. "I don't know [the song] well enough 'cause I haven't been running it at all and 'cause I've been basically dying. I just… I'm so nervous about getting up and doing it."

She continued: "I always want to give my best and I'm not giving my best here and I don't think it's a fair representation of myself to do that or for Fire either. I don't think it's fair on her to not give 100% when she's giving 100%."