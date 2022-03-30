Tom Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in the summer of 2020

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dies at 33 After Cancer Diagnosis: 'He Fought Until the Very End,' Says Wife

Tom Parker, the British singer who rose to fame as a member of the boy band The Wanted, has died almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. He was 33.

The singer's wife Kelsey announced his death on Instagram Wednesday, saying that Parker died earlier that day with his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Parker and his wife were parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 2½, and son Bodhi Thomas, 17 months. In Kelsey's post, she shared a black-and-white portrait of her husband, as well as a sweet family photo of four.

The "Glad You Came" singer was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the summer of 2020 and had been seeking treatment.

He announced in November that his tumor was "under control" and he was experiencing "such a mix of emotions."

"We couldn't ask for more really at this point; a year or so into this journey," he wrote. "Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia and Bo."

An emotional Tom Parker performs live for the first time in 7 years with The Wanted as they headline Tom Parkers (of the wanted) 'In my head' charity gig for cancer at the Royal Albert Hall. Tom Parker | Credit: BACKGRID

"It won't be long until we announce NED(no evidence of disease). Trust Me when I say, we are knocking this out the park in the next couple of months 💪🏻💪🏻👊🏻," Parker added on Twitter at the time.

The star maintained a positive outlook throughout his cancer battle, and offered fans an intimate look at his life in October in the documentary Tom Parker: Inside My Head — which chronicled his initial diagnosis and treatment — sharing what he wants "from the future."