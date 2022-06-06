Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Becky G and Diplo Party in PEOPLE's iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango Portrait Studio

Stars gathered for the annual concert held on June 3 with fun-filled performances by Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, 5SOS, Camila Cabello and more! 

By Daniela Avila June 06, 2022 05:30 PM

1 of 28

Camila Cabello

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

5SOS

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging

3 of 28

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Becky G

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement

5 of 28

Lauv

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging

6 of 28

Gayle

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Diplo

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Clare Crawley

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement

9 of 28

Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Iann Dior

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Ryan Seacrest

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Tate McRae

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Jena Rose

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Blake Moynes

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Adassa

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Kat Graham

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Tai Verdes

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

BIBI

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Em Beihold

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Tori Spelling

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Jennie Garth

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Cheryl Burke

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Tanya Rad

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 28

Jason Oppenheim

Credit: Christopher Polk / @PolkImaging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

    `