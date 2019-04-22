Summer’s hottest music festival just got hotter — the Jonas Brothers are set to kick off the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango music festival.

The newly reunited boy band will top off a whirlwind past few months (packed with insanely cool music videos and a chart-topping comeback song) when they take the Wango Tango stage on June 1, PEOPLE confirms. Other top-40 favorites, like Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd and Tyga are also scheduled to perform at the always star-studded festival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taylor Swift Valheria Rocha

And on April 30, Taylor Swift — who just released her new single “ME!” — was added to the lineup.

“Wango Tango has been one of Los Angeles’s must-see events, bringing today’s biggest artists together on one stage for an unforgettable evening,” said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategies for iHeartMedia and KIIS FM.

Halsey Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

RELATED: A Brand New Start: Miley Cyrus Makes Her Live Performance Comeback at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Wango Tango will be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, home of the LA Chargers and the LA Galaxy.

And, if this year’s festival is anything like year’s past, it won’t disappoint. From Taylor Swift supporting her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris during his set in 2015 to Ariana Grande revealing her engagement ring from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in 2018, Wango Tango has given music lovers plenty to talk about.

Ariana Grande performing at 2018 Wango Tango Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t make to Wango Tango this year? No problem. Freeform will broadcast an exclusive 90-minute televised special on June 7 at 8 p.m. Plus, LiveXLive will livestream the concert for fans nationwide on livexlive.com. iHeartMedia radio stations will also broadcast the event live on over 100 different stations across the country.

“We look forward to bringing this iconic event to music fans nationwide through our continued relationship with Freeform as our television partner, and through our live broadcast on iHeartRadio stations and stream on LiveXLive,” Ivey said.

The KIIS CLUB VIP Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.