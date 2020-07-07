Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca Reveals He's Bisexual: 'I Believe That Sexuality Is a Spectrum'

Nicholas Petricca wrote on Instagram, "i have feelings for, am attracted to both men and women, and i have had experiences with both men and women, and i’m proud of it"

Nicholas Petricca is proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

The Walk the Moon frontman, 33, opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram post celebrating the last day of Pride Month on June 30, sharing with his followers that he identifies as bisexual.

"my whole life i have passed for a 'normal person,' cisgender straight guy, and this has afforded me a life of privilege. virtually no name-calling or bullying or hardship around my sexuality really at all," he wrote in the caption of a video. "my heart is with so many LGBTQ+ human beings who have had a much more challenging experience than i have."

Petricca continued, "AND i believe in what Harvey Milk said… (i’m paraphrasing) that when the collective as a whole, when people as a whole realize that we are everywhere… that we are your children, that we are your mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters… that we have been with you and among you and are you and have been this whole time… *that’s* the moment when the myths, the bullying, and the inequality will end."

Walk the Moon

The "Shut Up and Dance" singer went on to explain that he hopes to give "a degree of courage" to others by publicly speaking out about his sexuality.

"i’m here to say: i am Bisexual. i have feelings for, am attracted to both men and women, and i have had experiences with both men and women, and i’m proud of it," he wrote. "i believe that sexuality is a spectrum, and i believe that most people probably live somewhere in between these far ends, heteronormative ends of this spectrum. and i believe that you can be an LGBTQ+ person whether you have had a particular type of experience with someone yet, or ever, in your life."

Petricca also shared a message of support to those who may be struggling with their own sexuality, saying, "i want you to know whoever you are, however you’re built, however you were created, however you share your love with another human being, I LOVE YOU. and God loves you. Jesus loves you. the Universe loves you."

"and whatever the social-normative-narrative-programming-mainstream-whatever would have us believe - you are 100% grade-A beautiful perfect complete human being, and you are loved."

The musician added that being open and accepting of varying sexualities is "vital to our future."

"it’s vital to the whole world, and to me, that you are free to be yourself. bc that’s the only way we’re gonna get s— done around here. that’s the only way you are gonna realize your life’s purpose, your highest most high destiny. and that’s the kind of world we’re building. that’s what we’re up to. that’s what i’m here for," he said.

"so i hope you have the best year of your life, and i love you," Petricca concluded. "happy f—— pride!"

Petricca also performed "Different Colors" in celebration of Pride Month on Wednesday, sharing the video on his band's Instagram account.