Wade Robson: It's Not 'My Concern' Whether People Choose to Listen to Michael Jackson's Music

Michael Jackson accuser Wade Robson may not be listening to the King of Pop’s music any longer, but that doesn’t mean he’s leading a campaign for others to do the same.

Robson explained in a new interview that while he believes it’s everyone’s personal decision whether they still want to listen to Jackson’s music, he hopes fans can educate themselves on just whose careers they’re throwing their support behind.

“That’s not really my concern. That’s everybody’s individual journey,” he told TMZ on Monday. “If I have any hope it’s just that we question in general who it is that we’re worshipping and why. So it’s beyond Michael.”

The celebrity choreographer continued, “I don’t have any moral authority to make a judgment for everyone else on [listening to Jackson’s music]. I don’t listen to his music, ‘cause I have a personal experience with it. But that’s everyone’s individual choice.”

Robson’s allegations that he was molested by Jackson over a seven-year period starting in 1990 gained widespread attention this month upon the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland.

In the film, which aired on HBO and has been largely criticized by Jackson’s family, Robson and James Safechuck discussed their allegations of abuse against the famed “Thriller” singer.

The film has its critics, including singer Aaron Carter, though Robson told TMZ their disapproval doesn’t bother him.

“People are going to believe whatever they want to or whatever they’re ready to believe,” he said. “I have no say in that matter… There’s been an incredible outpouring of support from friends and family and from strangers and I’m so grateful for that, I stay focused on that.”

Robson, 36, claims Jackson befriended him as a child, and performed oral sex on him and kissed him while he was staying alone with the star on a family vacation.

“You and I were brought together by God. We were meant to be together,” Robson claims Jackson told him. “This is how we show love.”

The dancer also alleges that the Grammy winner warned him that if he ever told anyone about the abuse, both would go to jail for the rest of their lives.

Robson previously appeared as a witness for Jackson’s defense during the star’s sexual abuse trial, for which he was acquitted, but admitted in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that it was only when he had a son that he felt free of his need to protect Jackson.

“I loved him, and I wanted to protect him. In my mind, up until whatever it was, six years ago or so, I was going to take what truly happened to my grave,” he said. “No question, that was the way it was.”

Robson said that if his son hadn’t been born, there’s a “really good chance” he would still “be living in silence.”

He sued Jackson’s estate in 2013 over his alleged abuse, though the lawsuit was dismissed in 2017.

The estate has repeatedly slammed Leaving Neverland, telling PEOPLE in a statement in January ahead of the film’s Sundance premiere that it was nothing more than a cash grab.

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” the statement read. “Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception’, filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed.”