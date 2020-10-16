The rally and 11-day on-the-ground mobilization aims to encourage young people and communities of color to vote

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and More to Support Vote with Us Virtual Rally to Encourage Early Voting

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Mark Ruffalo and more celebrities are teaming up this month to encourage early voting in the upcoming presidential election.

On Oct. 24, Vote Early Saturday, a star-studded list of celebrities, influencers, activists and generational leaders are coming together to host Vote with Us, a massive virtual rally and 11-day on-the-ground mobilization to encourage voter turnout among young people and communities of color, according to a recent press release.

The three-hour event — which will stream on the Vote with Us site, YouTube and coalition partner social media channels — will include performances, appearances and support by Bieber, Lovato, Ruffalo, Common, Andra Day, Sherry Cola, activists David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, basketball stars Renee Montgomery, VIC MENSA, Candice Dupree and more.

According to the release, the rally will focus on the four essential pillars of voting: why, how, when and where to vote, with an emphasis on safe, in-person and early voting.

In addition, the event will highlight early vote events in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

Also joining the rally are some of the country's most impactful advocacy organizations including the #AllinForVoting campaign, Black Voters Matter, Future Coalition, The Early Vote, Headcount, March On, ‘Us Kids’ Film, Vote Early Day, We Stand United, among others.

These groups will be uniting for the first time ever to mobilize and increase voter turnout.

Day is set to sing her new ballad "Remember I Bleed" and The War and Treaty will perform John Lennon's "Power to the People" as a tribute to the record number of young voters.

Clips from the Kim Snyder-directed documentary Us Kids showcasing the power of youth voices will also be shown during the event with an appearance from the cast of the award-winning doc, including González, Hogg, Jaclyn Corin, Samantha Fuentes and Alex King.

"To vote is to harness your power, and we have to use the power that’s given to us. Don’t just vote for yourself, vote for every person; for every person whose basic rights are at risk, for every person who can’t vote because they are undocumented or incarcerated, for every person who is affected by the system and for every person who fought with everything they had just to give us the right to vote," Gonzalez said in a statement.

She added, "Vote because you can. Vote because we haven’t always been able to."

Clips from the Lisa Cortés, Liz Garbus-directed documentary ALL IN: The Fight for Democracy about the fight against voter suppression will also be shown throughout the rally.

Katie Eder, executive director of Future Coalition, shared similar sentiments about young voters.

"Young people are done watching older generations gamble our futures away for the sake of power," she said in a statement."We've spent much of 2020 making our message loud and clear in the streets, and we're going to make it binding at the ballot box, too. After November 3, nobody will say anymore that young people don't show up. We are showing up in record numbers and we are the ones who are about to decide the future of our country.”