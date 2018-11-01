Voice Winner Javier Colon Remembers Late Castmate Beverly McClellan: 'She Was a Born Leader'

Javier Colon is paying tribute to fellow Voice contestant Beverly McClellan — a stand out voice and “insanely talented artist.”

Late Wednesday, the season one Voice winner posted on Instagram to remember McClellan just one day after she died from cancer.

“Such a heavy heart tonight,” the season one winner of The Voice began. “Our @nbcthevoice Season One family lost a great one. @beverlyshanemcclellan was such a beast. A beautiful human being and insanely talented artist. She could rock with the best and make them look bad.”

“I hadn’t spoken to Bev in a while. I so wish I had reached out sooner,” he added. “I will miss her forever positive attitude, her powerhouse voice, her larger than life personality, and her ability to fill a room with positive energy as soon as she stepped into it. I wish you all had gotten a chance to meet her.”

“One couldn’t help but be inspired by her. She was a born leader, and did her thing, the way she wanted to, unapologetically, like a boss. Bev, we will miss you terribly. I know you’re making everyone in heaven smile as you rock with angels. Rock on Bev. Until I see you again. Rest In Peace love. @unclebeverly #cancersucks,” he concluded.

McClellan, who competed in the first season of The Voice in 2011, died of cancer at age 49 on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by close friends, her wife Monique announced Wednesday. She was diagnosed on March 30 with endometrial cancer that had spread to her colon, bladder and intestines, according to her GoFundMe page.

“Beverly went home at 4:36 p.m.,” Monique wrote. “She was surrounded by so much love and we shared some beautiful last days. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of us. We appreciate all of the love you have given and the good vibes you have sent. Peace love and light to you and your loved ones.”

The Voice posted a note in light of her death. “The only thing greater than Beverly McClellan’s voice was her heart. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Christina Aguilera and Beverly McClellan attend the finale of NBC's "The Voice" at Warner Bros. Studios in 2011. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On The Voice, McClellan auditioned with a powerful rendition of “Piece of My Heart” that made both Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera turn their chairs. McClellan joined Team Christina.

“I feel like I’m waking up in a dream every day and I don’t ever want it to go away because it’s the best ever,” McClellan told PEOPLE after making it to the final four with Vicci Martinez, Dia Frampton and eventual winner Javier Colon. “I just want to keep shooting for the moon.”

McClellan had a cold during the live rounds that year. “Well, we got a humidifier because I’m from Florida,” she explained. “I’m not used to desert! [Aguilera] got that for me and some hot teas and sprays. It was a complete package.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Nakia, who appeared alongside McClellan on The Voice, tweeted. “Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent.”

Beverly McClellan on stage during The Voice live show. Lewis Jacobs/NBC/Getty

In June, her GoFundMe page noted that McClellan was finding musical inspiration in her battle. “Beverly has mentioned multiple times that a great album and ‘The Living Room’ tour is coming out of this experience — she has lots of material coming from this journey and it’s only the beginning,” the page said.

“Our journey to get Beverly better has come to an end,” her GoFundMe page informed her friends earlier in October. The page noted that McClellan would be “singing for us in the heavens.”

“I am blessed to share my music with the world!” McClellan wrote in her Twitter bio.